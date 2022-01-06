Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 6, 2022 / 9:20 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown

By Connor Grott
Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81), shown Feb. 7, 2021, left the field in the middle of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Four days after Antonio Brown removed his equipment and jogged off the field in the middle of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released the embattled receiver.

"While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play," the team said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

"We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization."

Advertisement

Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, said Wednesday that the wideout informed the Buccaneers he was too injured to keep playing on an injured ankle. However, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians declined having any knowledge of the nature of Brown's sideline outburst, nor did he say Brown communicated to him or to the medical staff that his ankle was troubling him.

RELATED Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement

"At no point during that game did he ever ask the trainer or doctor about his ankle -- that's the normal protocol," Arians told reporters Thursday. "We go through protocols during games. I was never notified of it. Obviously, that was a disturbing thing. We were looking for him to go back into the game."

Arians noted that Brown was upset at halftime of Sunday's matchup against the Jets because he wasn't getting the targets he was expecting. The coach added that Brown had to be calmed down in the locker room.

Brown's attorney told ESPN that the Pro Bowl receiver's ankle injury, not the lack of targets, was the reason for Brown's frustration.

RELATED Buccaneers to attempt title defense without Antonio Brown after in-game outburst

In response to that, Arians chuckled and said: "The players know the truth."

Brown was on the field for 26 plays before exiting Sunday's game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. After becoming upset on the sideline, the veteran wideout removed his jersey, pads and undershirt, and he tossed his shirt and gloves into the stands.

Advertisement

The All-Pro receiver then jogged across the end zone while both teams were on the opposite side of the field and waved to fans as he continued to the locker room.

RELATED Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers

"We called for the personnel group that he had played in the entire game. He refused to go in the game," Arians said Thursday. "That's when I looked back and saw him basically wave off the coach. I then went back, approached him about what was going on."

Arians then said Brown complained to him about his lack of targets, which prompted the coach to send him off.

"That's when I said, 'You're done, get the 'F' out of here," said Arians, who noted that he pointed to the exits and didn't make a throat slashing gesture, which Brown accused him of doing.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Thursday that Brown and his agent requested last week that the remaining $2 million in contract incentives for this season be guaranteed for the receiver, according to ESPN. The team declined that request.

Brown, who has missed nine games this season due to injuries and a three-game suspension, needed 28 receptions, 255 receiving yards and three touchdowns to meet the criteria for that $2 million bonus.

Advertisement

In his statement Wednesday, Brown said he was forced to play on the injured ankle that will require surgery, which is why he departed Sunday's game in the third quarter.

The 33-year-old Brown also accused the Buccaneers of mischaracterizing his sideline tirade as a "mental health issue" rather than an unwillingness to play because of significant pain.

Arians said he would never force a player to compete while injured.

"You can't force a player to play," Arians said. "They have that choice. It's their body. He decided to play. He and Mike [Evans] both were on pitch counts. We were trying to manage that as best we could in the first half."

An NFL spokesperson said Brown wouldn't be subject to discipline for his antics during Sunday's game against the Jets.

Latest Headlines

Baltimore Ravens put Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard on injured reserve
NFL // 54 seconds ago
Baltimore Ravens put Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard on injured reserve
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens placed Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard on injured reserve Thursday, meaning the team will be without one of its best blockers for a key divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
NFL // 21 hours ago
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- In his first comments since abruptly leaving during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets on Sunday, receiver Antonio Brown said he was forced to play on an injured ankle that will require surgery.
NFL teams could lose draft picks, receive fines for improper draft interviews
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL teams could lose draft picks, receive fines for improper draft interviews
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ahead of the 2022 draft, the NFL has issued a warning to all teams that they could forfeit draft picks or receive significant fines if club representatives act inappropriately during interviews with draft prospects.
College football: Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson to enter 2022 NFL Draft
NFL // 1 day ago
College football: Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson to enter 2022 NFL Draft
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Michigan Wolverines star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, widely considered the top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, announced Wednesday on social media that he is turning pro.
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
NFL // 1 day ago
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster following the wide receiver's sideline meltdown Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., Owens said.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
NFL // 1 day ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't ruled out retirement this off-season, but doesn't want a "farewell tour" from fans and opposing teams, the reigning NFL MVP said.
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
MIAMI, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Three spots remain in the 14-team field for the 2021-22 NFL playoffs, and only Week 18 remains. Several matchups carry major implications for those vying for berths or postseason positioning.
College football: Cincinnati Bearcats' Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner declares for draft
NFL // 1 day ago
College football: Cincinnati Bearcats' Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner declares for draft
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the upcoming NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday.
College football: Michigan pass-rusher David Ojabo to enter NFL Draft
NFL // 1 day ago
College football: Michigan pass-rusher David Ojabo to enter NFL Draft
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday after spending three seasons with the Wolverines.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse
NFL // 2 days ago
Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wrote a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL on Tuesday asking what measures would be taken after Sunday's railing collapse at FedEx Field.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
Djokovic to stay in Australia until Monday for deportation hearing
Djokovic to stay in Australia until Monday for deportation hearing
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
MLB Network splits with reporter Ken Rosenthal after Manfred criticism
MLB Network splits with reporter Ken Rosenthal after Manfred criticism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement