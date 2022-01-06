Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 6, 2022 / 9:53 PM

Baltimore Ravens put Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard on injured reserve

By Connor Grott
Baltimore Ravens put Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard on injured reserve
Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42), shown Nov. 28, 2021, has been battling a knee injury over the past month. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens placed Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard on injured reserve Thursday, meaning the team will be without one of its best blockers for a key divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Ricard, who was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this season, has been battling a knee injury over the past month. He missed three consecutive games before playing just 28 snaps in the Ravens' 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Advertisement

In 13 games this season, Ricard has compiled 67 total yards and a touchdown.

The 27-year-old Ricard is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Undrafted out of Maine in 2017, Ricard has totaled three rushing yards, 167 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his NFL career. Primarily, he has served as a key blocker for the Ravens' potent rushing attacks over the past few seasons.

Advertisement
RELATED Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback

The Ravens have now placed 25 players on injured reserve at some point this season. Ricard is the fourth Pro Bowl player currently on IR for Baltimore, joining offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Also Thursday, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to practice for the second consecutive day because of a right ankle injury. He has practiced just once in the last 25 days.

The Ravens (8-8) have slim postseason hopes entering the final week of the regular season. In addition to a victory over the Steelers (8-7-1), Baltimore needs three teams -- the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins -- to suffer losses.

RELATED Browns QB Baker Mayfield to undergo shoulder surgery; Week 18 in doubt

Latest Headlines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown
NFL // 33 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Four days after Antonio Brown removed his equipment and jogged off the field in the middle of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released the embattled receiver.
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
NFL // 21 hours ago
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- In his first comments since abruptly leaving during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets on Sunday, receiver Antonio Brown said he was forced to play on an injured ankle that will require surgery.
NFL teams could lose draft picks, receive fines for improper draft interviews
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL teams could lose draft picks, receive fines for improper draft interviews
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ahead of the 2022 draft, the NFL has issued a warning to all teams that they could forfeit draft picks or receive significant fines if club representatives act inappropriately during interviews with draft prospects.
College football: Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson to enter 2022 NFL Draft
NFL // 1 day ago
College football: Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson to enter 2022 NFL Draft
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Michigan Wolverines star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, widely considered the top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, announced Wednesday on social media that he is turning pro.
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
NFL // 1 day ago
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster following the wide receiver's sideline meltdown Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., Owens said.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
NFL // 1 day ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't ruled out retirement this off-season, but doesn't want a "farewell tour" from fans and opposing teams, the reigning NFL MVP said.
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
MIAMI, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Three spots remain in the 14-team field for the 2021-22 NFL playoffs, and only Week 18 remains. Several matchups carry major implications for those vying for berths or postseason positioning.
College football: Cincinnati Bearcats' Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner declares for draft
NFL // 1 day ago
College football: Cincinnati Bearcats' Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner declares for draft
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the upcoming NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday.
College football: Michigan pass-rusher David Ojabo to enter NFL Draft
NFL // 1 day ago
College football: Michigan pass-rusher David Ojabo to enter NFL Draft
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday after spending three seasons with the Wolverines.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse
NFL // 2 days ago
Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wrote a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL on Tuesday asking what measures would be taken after Sunday's railing collapse at FedEx Field.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
Djokovic to stay in Australia until Monday for deportation hearing
Djokovic to stay in Australia until Monday for deportation hearing
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
MLB Network splits with reporter Ken Rosenthal after Manfred criticism
MLB Network splits with reporter Ken Rosenthal after Manfred criticism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement