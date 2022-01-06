Baltimore Ravens put Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard on injured reserve

Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42), shown Nov. 28, 2021, has been battling a knee injury over the past month. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens placed Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard on injured reserve Thursday, meaning the team will be without one of its best blockers for a key divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Ricard, who was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this season, has been battling a knee injury over the past month. He missed three consecutive games before playing just 28 snaps in the Ravens' 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Advertisement

In 13 games this season, Ricard has compiled 67 total yards and a touchdown.

The 27-year-old Ricard is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

RELATED Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown We have placed TE Nick Boyle and FB Patrick Ricard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. We have also placed FB Patrick Ricard on IR.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2022

Undrafted out of Maine in 2017, Ricard has totaled three rushing yards, 167 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his NFL career. Primarily, he has served as a key blocker for the Ravens' potent rushing attacks over the past few seasons.

The Ravens have now placed 25 players on injured reserve at some point this season. Ricard is the fourth Pro Bowl player currently on IR for Baltimore, joining offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Also Thursday, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to practice for the second consecutive day because of a right ankle injury. He has practiced just once in the last 25 days.

The Ravens (8-8) have slim postseason hopes entering the final week of the regular season. In addition to a victory over the Steelers (8-7-1), Baltimore needs three teams -- the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins -- to suffer losses.