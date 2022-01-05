NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales

1/5

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (C) is stopped by Baltimore Ravens defenders after a 4-yard reception to set up a touchdown during the second half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Three spots remain in the 14-team field for the 2021-22 NFL playoffs, and only Week 18 remains. Several matchups carry major implications for those vying for berths or postseason positioning. Week 18 includes two games Saturday and 14 games Sunday. The postseason starts with the Wild Card round Jan. 15 and 16. Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Advertisement

"All you can hope for is to go into the last week of the season playing meaningful football," Saints linebacker Demario Davis told reporters Sunday. "The thing you want in this game is a chance. It's what you do with it.

"For us to be going into the last week of the season to have a chance to chase the crown is remarkable in regard to all that we have been through."

In the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots each clinched playoff spots. The Bills and Patriots are fighting for an AFC East division title, while the other AFC playoff teams won their respective divisions.

Two additional AFC Wild Card berths will be determined this weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) can earn one of those spots, but will need a lot of help. They can punch a playoff ticket with a win, a Los Angeles Chargers loss, an Indianapolis Colts loss and a Miami Dolphins loss or tie.

"We're not going to sit there and talk about who we need to root for; I think our guys pretty much know who that is," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "So, our focus is going to be on our game -- winning our game.

"Nothing matters if we don't win. That's really the focus every week, and that's what we're going to focus on."

The Colts (9-7) can clinch a Wild Card spot with a win or a tie. They also can get in with a Chargers loss and a Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers tie, or if the Chargers and Steelers lose and the Dolphins win.

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) can earn a playoff berth with a win, or a tie and a Colts loss, or a Colts loss and a Steelers loss or tie.

The Chargers (9-7) get into the playoffs if they beat or tie the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

The Steelers (8-7-1) also need lots of help to get into the postseason. They need to beat the Ravens, need the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Indianapolis Colts and need the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie.

One of the weirdest scenarios could unfold if the Jaguars beat the Colts. That result, from a 1 p.m. EST Sunday game, would mean the Raiders and Chargers each clinch playoff spots with a tie. The Raiders face the Chargers at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

The lone first-round bye in the AFC is also still in play for the Titans, Bengals, Patriots and Chiefs. The Titans enter Week 18 with the No. 1 seed, and the bye. They could secure that spot with a win over the Houston Texans (4-12).

They also could snatch the top seed with a tie and a Chiefs loss or tie, or with a Chiefs loss, Bengals loss or tie and a Patriots loss or tie, or with a Chiefs loss, Bengals loss or tie and a Bills win.

The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win and a Titans loss or tie, or with a tie and a Titans loss. The Bengals need the most to happen to snatch the top seed. They need to beat the Cleveland Browns and a Titans loss and a Chiefs loss and a Patriots loss or tie, or to beat the Browns and get a Titans loss and a Chiefs loss and a Bills win.

The Patriots clinch the top seed with a win over the Miami Dolphins and a Bills loss or tie and a Chiefs loss and a Titans loss.

"When you start the year, you want to be in the postseason," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Monday.

"The fact that we are one of the playoff teams is part of the goal. There is a long way to go, and we'll see what happens, but you want to be part of the postseason."

The Bills and Patriots might still be fighting for the AFC East crown, but the Bills are not in contention for the No. 1 seed. The Bills can win the AFC East with a win over the New York Jets (4-12) or a Patriots loss, or a tie and a Patriots tie.

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) have the best record in football, won the NFC North and clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 17. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also won their respective NFC divisions to clinch playoff spots.

The Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are the other NFC teams who already secured playoff berths.

The Saints (8-8) and San Francisco 49ers (9-7) are the only other two NFC teams who can clinch the conference's final playoff berth.

The Saints face the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta. The 49ers face the Rams (12-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The 49ers claim the final playoff spot with a win or a tie, or a Saints loss or tie. The Saints claim the final spot with a win and a 49ers loss.

The Rams and Cardinals (11-5) are still fighting to determine who wins the NFC West division title. The Rams clinch the division with a win or a tie, or a Cardinals loss or tie. The Cardinals, who host the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) win the division with a win and a Rams loss.

Week 18 schedule (all times EST)

Saturday

Chiefs (11-5) at Broncos (7-9) at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Cowboys (11-5) at Eagles (9-7) at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

Packers (13-3) at Lions (2-13-1) on Fox

Colts (9-7) at Jaguars (2-14) on CBS

Washington (6-10) at Giants (4-12) on Fox

Bears (6-10) at Vikings (7-9) on Fox

Titans (11-5) at Texans (4-12) on CBS

Steelers (8-7-1) at Ravens (8-8) on CBS

Bengals (10-6) at Browns (7-9) on Fox

49ers (9-7) at Rams (12-4) on Fox

Panthers (5-11) at Buccaneers (12-4) on CBS

Seahawks (6-10) at Cardinals (11-5) on Fox

Patriots (10-6) at Dolphins (8-8) on CBS

Saints (8-8) at Falcons (7-9) on Fox

Jets (4-12) at Bills (10-6) on CBS

Chargers (9-7) at Raiders (9-7) on NBC