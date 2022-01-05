Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers

1/5

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who last appeared in a game during the 2010-11 season, wants to attempt a comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster following the wide receiver's sideline meltdown Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., Owens said. Owens made the comments Tuesday on his Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch podcast. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Sunday that Brown is "no longer a member" of the team, but the Buccaneers have yet to make his release official. Advertisement

Brown appeared to say goodbye to the Buccaneers with a post Sunday on Instagram, writing: "thanks for the opportunity."

The Buccaneers, who previously lost fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury, are likely to sign a free agent wide receiver for more depth, if they release Brown. Owens said he should be one of the wide receivers called for a workout with the Buccaneers.

"Absolutely," Owens said. "I've been working out throughout the course of this entire season. An owner reached out to me at the beginning of the season and told me to keep in shape just in case anything happens.

"If you think about where they are in the season, they don't need me for a 16-game season. Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and can be productive."

Owens, 48, hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since the 2010-2011 campaign. He attempted a comeback in 2012, but was cut by the Seattle Seahawks before the season.

Owens kept the door open for an NFL comeback and attempted to play in the Canadian Football League in 2018, but did not sign with a team. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame that same year.

The 15-year veteran was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time All-Pro.

He ranks third in NFL history with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns. Owens' 1,078 catches rank eighth all-time. His 156 total scores rank fifth.

Owens' Instagram feed features several videos of football training sessions, which include footage of route-running and catches.

"I know that I can do it," Owens said of a potential comeback. "We are supposed to be a country of second, third chances. Look at the chances Antonio Brown had. ... "Who's to say that I can't go out there and do it?"

Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman are the top wide receivers listed on the Buccaneers' depth chart. Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller are listed as second-string options. Justin Watson and Jaelon Darden are listed as third-string options. Brown has an "other" designation.

The Buccaneers activated Darden on Tuesday off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Buccaneers (12-4) host the Carolina Panthers (5-11) in their final regular season game. The NFC South matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.