NFL
Jan. 5, 2022 / 8:59 PM

NFL teams could lose draft picks, receive fines for improper draft interviews

By Connor Grott
This year's NFL Combine is scheduled to take place March 1-7 in Indianapolis. The 2022 draft is set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ahead of the upcoming 2022 draft, the NFL has issued a warning to all teams that they could forfeit draft picks or receive significant fines if club representatives act inappropriately during interviews with draft prospects.

In the memo that was sent to teams Wednesday, the league said a team would lose a draft pick between the first and fourth rounds and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it's determined that a club representative acted unprofessional during an interview. According to the memo, fines or suspensions of individual employees also could be imposed.

"If it is determined that a club representative(s) conducted themselves in a disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional manner during an interview, the individual(s) and club will be subject to accountability measures," the memo stated.

"Accountability measures will include the imposition of a minimum club fine of $150,000 and the forfeiture of a draft selection valued no later than the fourth round of the draft. Fines and/or suspensions of individual club employees may also be imposed."

Over the past few years, there have been occasional reports of team officials asking draft prospects inappropriate questions during interviews.

In 2010, former Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland apologized to ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and first-round pick Dez Bryant for asking him whether his mother was a prostitute during a pre-draft visit.

During the 2016 draft process, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn offered an apology to first-round cornerback Eli Apple after one of Quinn's assistant coaches asked Apple about his sexual preference.

In 2018, former LSU running back Derrius Guice accused one team at the combine of asking about his sexuality. He also alleged that another club inquired if his mother was a prostitute.

The NFL reminds teams each year before the combine that federal and state laws as well as the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association prohibits discrimination based on multiple factors, including race, color, religion, disabilities, sexual orientation, origin and marital status.

This marks the first time that NFL officials have threatened to discipline teams if draft prospects are asked about any of those subjects.

"All clubs should ensure that prospective draft picks are afforded a respectful and professional NFL environment -- one that is consistent with state and federal law and our shared commitment to respect, diversity and inclusion," the memo said. "The same is true of free agents whom your club may consider signing.

"It is also important for your club to reinforce to prospective players the value your club places on character and the standards of conduct expected of everyone associated with the NFL."

In addition to the new accountability measures, the NFL plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for draft prospects. The league also intends to revise some of its scouting combine drills to better simulate game-related movement.

This year's NFL Combine is scheduled to take place March 1-7 in Indianapolis. The 2022 draft is set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

