Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (C), shown Dec. 4, 2021, finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Memorial Trophy this past season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Michigan Wolverines star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, widely considered the top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, announced Wednesday on social media that he is turning pro. Hutchinson finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Memorial Trophy this past season, becoming just the third defensive player to finish second in the history of the award. He also was a consensus All-American and earned the Lombardi Award, which is given annually to the top lineman in the country. Advertisement

"My Michigan legacy is complete, and it was truly the best time of my life," Hutchinson said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Onward and upward to the 2022 NFL Draft. Thank you for everything. Wolverine nation and beyond."

In his announcement, Hutchinson also mentioned the Wolverines' win over rival Ohio State this season. Michigan snapped its eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes with the victory.

"I spent years visualizing the actual moments that unfolded in my final season at Michigan," he said. "November 27, 2021, was 10 years in the making and could not have been a more unforgettable night with my brothers. They proved with me time and time again this season that nothing is impossible and 2% is still 2%.

"I will relive all those glorious moments for the rest of my life and forever be grateful to my team for joining me in giving everything we had."

Hutchinson compiled 62 total tackles, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed in the 2021 season. His sack total set a Michigan record for a single season.