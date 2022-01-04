Trending
NFL
Jan. 4, 2022 / 8:59 PM

Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse

By Connor Grott
Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (L), shown Sept. 27, 2021, avoided injury after a railing nearly collapsed on him as he exited the field following the Eagles' win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wrote a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL on Tuesday asking what measures would be taken after Sunday's railing collapse at FedEx Field.

"I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and show compassion for the people that fell down, really, but I know it could have been so much worse," Hurts told reporters. "It kind of didn't hit me until after the fact, having some time to reflect on it and think about it.

"I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. That's all I really care about. That's a very tragic incident, and it could have been much, much worse."

Fans unhurt after railing collapses in stands at Philadelphia-Washington game

Following the Eagles' 20-16 win over Washington, a railing on the side of the tunnel leading to the visiting locker room at FedEx Field collapsed just as Hurts was walking off the field.

Multiple videos of the incident showed about eight people falling approximately six feet to the ground. The railing also partially landed on a photographer.

Hurts managed to avoid the falling fans and wasn't injured. He helped one person up and asked several of them if they were unharmed while posing for pictures.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield to undergo shoulder surgery; Week 18 in doubt

ESPN reported that WFT President Jason Wright received Hurts' letter and "sent a private email in reply." The team also said it's "working to ensure this does not happen again."

Later Tuesday, the NFL also released a statement in response to the incident and Hurts' letter.

"We appreciate Jalen's concerns and have been reviewing the incident with the Washington Football Team," Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications, said.

T.J. Watt, Steelers defense dominate Browns on MNF

