Michigan pass-rusher David Ojabo (55), shown Nov. 27, 2021, notched 11 sacks for the Wolverines this season.

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday after spending three seasons with the Wolverines. Ojabo was a key part of the Wolverines' dominant pass rush this past season, compiling 11 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss. He teamed up with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson -- who finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2021 -- to transform Michigan's defense into one of the top units in the country. Advertisement

The 21-year-old Ojabo, a second-team All-American, currently is projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2022 draft. The star pass-rusher also was a first-team All-Big Ten selection this season.

Next chapter... Thank you God pic.twitter.com/NZU1qx2doS— KingJabo (@DavidOjabo) January 4, 2022

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Ojabo was born in Nigeria and moved with his family to Scotland in 2007. He started playing football during his junior year of high school after relocating to the United States.

Despite only playing two years of prep football at Blair Academy in New Jersey, Ojabo became one of the nation's top recruits in the 2019 class.

Ojabo didn't see any playing time in the 2019 season -- his freshman year at Michigan. He appeared in six contests for the Wolverines during the 2020 campaign.

Ojabo tallied just one tackle across his first two seasons at Michigan before enjoying a breakout season in 2021. In addition to his sack total, he notched 35 total tackles and five forced fumbles.