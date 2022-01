Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (L), shown Dec. 31, 2021, was a unanimous choice as the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year this season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the upcoming NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday. Gardner, a consensus All-American this season, was a unanimous choice for the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 as one of the top cornerbacks in the nation.

The 21-year-old Gardner is widely considered one of the best cornerbacks available in the 2022 draft.

"I will always cherish the memories I have of going undefeated at Nippert Stadium and playing on the biggest stages with you cheering me on," Gardner said in a statement posted to Twitter. "... The last three years have been incredible and I'm proud of what I accomplished at the University of Cincinnati. I'm ready to take the next step and compete in the NFL."

Gardner also thanked Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell "for developing a culture that allowed me to be myself."

During the 2021 season, Gardner recorded 40 total tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. He helped the Bearcats secure a 13-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals this past season.

Over three seasons at Cincinnati, Gardner compiled 99 tackles, nine interceptions, 18 pass breakups and 3.5 sacks.