Browns QB Baker Mayfield to undergo shoulder surgery; Week 18 in doubt

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles to the right in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield needs surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and could miss the team's Week 18 season finale, he told reporters. Mayfield spoke about the injury at his postgame news conference after the Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday in Pittsburgh. Advertisement

"I'm an extremely competitive guy," Mayfield said. "Now it's time for me to start looking at what's in the best interest of me and my health."

"I've continued to lay it out on the line and I haven't been healthy. I tried to fight for our guys. Right now, I'm pretty beat up. There is no way around it. I gave it everything I had."

Mayfield was asked if he will undergo the left shoulder surgery before the Browns' final regular-season game. He said he would talk to his agent and family about that potential move. The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention.

"I am going to have surgery," Mayfield said. "I am going to get this shoulder fixed and be able to come back next [season] at 100%. That's been decided. When it's happening has not been decided. I'll have an answer [this] week."

Mayfield completed 16 of 38 passes for 185 yards, two scores and two interceptions in Monday's loss. He also was sacked nine times.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft completed 60.5% of his throws for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 starts this season.

Mayfield sustained the shoulder injury in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 17 in Cleveland. He missed the team's Week 7 game, but returned in Week 8. He also missed the team's Week 15 game due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns (7-9) host the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.