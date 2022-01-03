Fans unhurt after railing collapses in stands at Philadelphia-Washington game

A group of five fans fell from the stands and hit the ground after the Washington Football Team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Several fans were offered medical attention after they fell from the stands and hit the ground on Sunday after a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team. The incident occurred as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the north tunnel following the 20-16 win at FedExField in Landover, Md. Advertisement

"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord," the Washington Football Team said in a statement. "We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured.

"The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

Hurts reached out to smack the hands of fans as they leaned over the railing on the left side of the tunnel at the start of the sequence. The railing then gave way, with the group of five fans falling about five to six feet before they hit the ground.

Hurts jumped out of the way to avoid a collision with the group. He then helped the fans get back to their feet and took photos with the group.

"I'm just happy everybody is safe from it," Hurts told reporters at his postgame news conference. "It is crazy. It is crazy stuff right there.

"That was a really dangerous situation. I'm just so happy that everybody bounced back from it. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it."

Hurts completed 17 of 26 passes for 214 yards and totaled 44 rushing yards in the win and the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

The Eagles (9-7) wrap up their regular-season schedule with a Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Washington (6-10) ends its season against the New York Giants (4-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

