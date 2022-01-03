Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 3, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Fans unhurt after railing collapses in stands at Philadelphia-Washington game

By Alex Butler
Fans unhurt after railing collapses in stands at Philadelphia-Washington game
A group of five fans fell from the stands and hit the ground after the Washington Football Team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Several fans were offered medical attention after they fell from the stands and hit the ground on Sunday after a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team.

The incident occurred as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the north tunnel following the 20-16 win at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Advertisement

"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord," the Washington Football Team said in a statement. "We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured.

"The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

RELATED Chad Johnson, 'Selling Tampa's' Sharelle Rosado announce birth of baby girl

Hurts reached out to smack the hands of fans as they leaned over the railing on the left side of the tunnel at the start of the sequence. The railing then gave way, with the group of five fans falling about five to six feet before they hit the ground.

Hurts jumped out of the way to avoid a collision with the group. He then helped the fans get back to their feet and took photos with the group.

Advertisement

"I'm just happy everybody is safe from it," Hurts told reporters at his postgame news conference. "It is crazy. It is crazy stuff right there.

RELATED Former Broncos, Falcons head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

"That was a really dangerous situation. I'm just so happy that everybody bounced back from it. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it."

Hurts completed 17 of 26 passes for 214 yards and totaled 44 rushing yards in the win and the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

The Eagles (9-7) wrap up their regular-season schedule with a Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

RELATED NFL to honor late John Madden with moment of silence at each Week 17 game

Washington (6-10) ends its season against the New York Giants (4-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

This week in the National Football League

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs onto the field before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2, 2022. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

NFL: Gallup's torn ACL, Burrow's nicked knee among Week 17 injuries
NFL // 35 minutes ago
NFL: Gallup's torn ACL, Burrow's nicked knee among Week 17 injuries
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones were among the NFL players to sustain injuries in Week 17.
Rodgers, Packers crush Vikings, clinch top playoff seed
NFL // 2 hours ago
Rodgers, Packers crush Vikings, clinch top playoff seed
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers sliced up the Minnesota Vikings secondary for 288 yards and two scores, leading the Green Bay Packers to a dominant NFC North victory and clinching the NFC's top playoff seed and a first-round bye.
Buccaneers to attempt title defense without Antonio Brown after in-game outburst
NFL // 3 hours ago
Buccaneers to attempt title defense without Antonio Brown after in-game outburst
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will move on without Antonio Brown after he tore off his equipment and left the stadium in the third quarter of the team's Week 17 win over the New York Jets, coach Bruce Arians said.
Former Broncos, Falcons head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
NFL // 1 day ago
Former Broncos, Falcons head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Dan Reeves, a former Dallas Cowboys running back who coached the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons to a total of four Super Bowls, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 77.
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17.
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor and Ronald Jones lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17.
Fantasy football: Adams, Diggs, Jefferson top Week 17 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Adams, Diggs, Jefferson top Week 17 wide receiver rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17.
NFL, college football bowls, basketball pack New Year's weekend sports schedule
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL, college football bowls, basketball pack New Year's weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Nine college football bowl games, the Week 17 NFL schedule, and college basketball and NBA games pack the New Year's weekend sports schedule.
NFL to honor late John Madden with moment of silence at each Week 17 game
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL to honor late John Madden with moment of silence at each Week 17 game
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The NFL will hold a moment of silence before all of its Week 17 games in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend John Madden, who died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 85.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: 'MNF' likely last game at Heinz Field
NFL // 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: 'MNF' likely last game at Heinz Field
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged that Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns likely will be his final regular-season game with the franchise at Heinz Field.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rodgers, Packers crush Vikings, clinch top playoff seed
Rodgers, Packers crush Vikings, clinch top playoff seed
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
Former Broncos, Falcons head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
Former Broncos, Falcons head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement