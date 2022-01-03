Advertisement
Jan. 3, 2022 / 8:50 AM

Rodgers, Packers crush Vikings, clinch top playoff seed

By Alex Butler
Rodgers, Packers crush Vikings, clinch top playoff seed
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 29 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two scores in a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers sliced up the Minnesota Vikings secondary for 288 yards and two scores, leading the Green Bay Packers to a dominant NFC North victory and clinching the NFC's top playoff seed and a first-round bye.

Rodgers completed 29 of 38 passes in the 37-10 triumph Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Star wide receiver Davante Adams recorded 11 catches for 136 yards and a score.

"When I was looking at the few first plays of the game that [coach Matt LaFleur] sends my way before the game, I thought I wanted to set the tone with Davante early on," Rodgers told reporters.

"That was fun to kinda get him going."

RELATED Chad Johnson, 'Selling Tampa's' Sharelle Rosado announce birth of baby girl

Aaron Jones totaled 106 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches for the Packers. Fellow running back A.J. Dillon totaled 83 yards from scrimmage and two scores for the Packers.

The Packers edged the Vikings 481-206 in total yards and held a 17-minute advantage in time of possession. They held they also gained 29 first downs and held the Vikings to just 27 rushing yards.

Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion, who started due to a recent positive COVID-19 test for starter Kirk Cousins, completed 22 of 36 passes for 189n yards and a score.

RELATED Former Broncos, Falcons head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

"It was disappointing," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "I don't feel like we gave ourselves a chance to win. The first half got away from us with the time of possession. We didn't move the ball at all, got away from the running game way too soon and in the second half we didn't play well enough defensively.

"Give them credit. They are a good team."

The Packers took a 3-0 lead when Mason Crosby made a 35-yard field goal on the game's first possession. Crosby doubled the lead with a 36-yard field goal 9:11 before halftime.

RELATED NFL to honor late John Madden with moment of silence at each Week 17 game

Rodgers connected for touchdown tosses with Allen Lazard and Adams, respectively, on the Packers' final two drives of the first half for a 20-3 lead at halftime.

Dillon ran for a 4-yard score on the Packers first drive of the third quarter. Crosby made another field goal about six minutes later for a 30-3 advantage.

Mannion threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn as time expired in the third, but the Packers responded with an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Dillon ended the possession with a 7-yard run to give the Packers their final 27-point advantage.

"It's comforting to know we have [the No. 1 seed to lean on," Davante Adams said. "We are pretty banged up, so any time we can get our guys some extra rest, that's what we look forward to.

"It takes a little pressure off, but it definitely doesn't mean we will let our foot off the gas going into next week."

The Packers (13-3) face the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. The Vikings (7-9) host the Chicago Bears (6-10 at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

