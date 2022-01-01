Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 1, 2022 / 3:24 PM

Former Broncos, Falcons head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

By Don Jacobson
Former Broncos, Falcons head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
Then-Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves, pictured holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy on January 29, 1999, died Saturday at age 77. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Dan Reeves, a former Dallas Cowboys running back who coached the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons to a total of four Super Bowls, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 77.

Family members told NFL.com Reeves died peacefully early Saturday at his home in Atlanta due to complications from a long illness.

Advertisement

"His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community," they said.

Reeves was the Broncos' head coach for 12 seasons, guiding them to Super Bowl appearances in 1986, 1987 and 1989. During his coaching stint in Denver, the Broncos won 60% of their games (110-73-1) and five division titles -- the most of any coach in franchise history.

RELATED NFL Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster John Madden dies at 85

Reeves also served as head coach of the New York Giants (1993-96) and Falcons (1997-2003).

He participated in nine Super Bowls, winning one as a Cowboys player (1971) and another as an assistant for Dallas head coach Tom Landry (1977). That total ranks as third-most in NFL history, behind only Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Advertisement

"Reeves coached the Broncos with integrity, character and toughness along with sincere appreciation for his players and coaches," the team said in a statement.

RELATED Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies after working Chiefs-Titans game

"His time with the Broncos was part of a remarkable 39-year career in professional football in which he appeared in the Super Bowl an astonishing nine times as a player or coach."

In college, Reeves was a quarterback for South Carolina but went undrafted by the NFL. He earned a spot with Cowboys in 1965 as a special-teams player and the next year emerged as a dependable running back, leading the NFL with 16 total touchdowns.

Following a serious knee injury, Reeves retired and was tabbed by Landry as an assistant coach. He got his first shot to lead an NFL team in 1981 when Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser made him the youngest head coach in the league at age 37.

RELATED Former USC, New England Patriots great Sam Cunningham dies at 71

Reeves quickly turned around the underachieving Broncos franchise and cemented its status as one of the best teams of the decade following the drafting of quarterback John Elway in 1983. Together, the pair brought the team unprecedented success, although a Super Bowl victory remained elusive.

After Reeves and the Broncos parted ways, he returned to the Super Bowl as head coach of the Falcons in 1998. He lost to Denver, coached by one of his former assistants, Mike Shanahan.

Advertisement

Reeves is survived by his wife Pam; his children Dana, Lee and Laura; and by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17.
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor and Ronald Jones lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17.
Fantasy football: Adams, Diggs, Jefferson top Week 17 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Adams, Diggs, Jefferson top Week 17 wide receiver rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17.
NFL, college football bowls, basketball pack New Year's weekend sports schedule
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL, college football bowls, basketball pack New Year's weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Nine college football bowl games, the Week 17 NFL schedule, and college basketball and NBA games pack the New Year's weekend sports schedule.
NFL to honor late John Madden with moment of silence at each Week 17 game
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL to honor late John Madden with moment of silence at each Week 17 game
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The NFL will hold a moment of silence before all of its Week 17 games in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend John Madden, who died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 85.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: 'MNF' likely last game at Heinz Field
NFL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: 'MNF' likely last game at Heinz Field
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged that Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns likely will be his final regular-season game with the franchise at Heinz Field.
DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson among 2022 Hall of Fame finalists
NFL // 1 day ago
DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson among 2022 Hall of Fame finalists
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Star outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, wide receiver Andre Johnson and special teams great Devin Hester were among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL
NFL // 2 days ago
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced.
Colts plan to start Ehlinger if Wentz can't clear protocol; called Rivers
NFL // 2 days ago
Colts plan to start Ehlinger if Wentz can't clear protocol; called Rivers
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts are treating second-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger as their Week 17 starter due to Carson Wentz's recent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Frank Reich told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College Football Playoff: Georgia whips Michigan in Orange Bowl
College Football Playoff: Georgia whips Michigan in Orange Bowl
NFL, college football bowls, basketball pack New Year's weekend sports schedule
NFL, college football bowls, basketball pack New Year's weekend sports schedule
College Football Playoff: Alabama overwhelms Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl
College Football Playoff: Alabama overwhelms Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement