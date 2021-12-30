Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings

1/5

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is my top fantasy football play for Week 17. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Zach Ertz lead my Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. Rob Gronkowski, Dalton Shultz, Gerald Everett, Dawson Knox and Hunter Henry round out my Top 10 options for Week 17. Foster Moreau, Noah Fant, Ricky Seals Jones and Mo Alie-Cox are among my low-end tight end streamers. Advertisement

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on the reserve/COVID-19 list or are injured, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Travis Kelce is my top fantasy football tight end for Week 17. Kelce caught a season-high 10 passes for 191 yards and two scores in Week 15. He missed the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 game due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Advertisement

This week, the Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in what I expect to be a shootout. The Bengals allowed the third-most receiving yards and eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 16 weeks.

Look for Kelce to catch another 10 passes for 100 yards and a score.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert sits at No. 2 in my Week 17 rankings. Goedert totaled at least 100 receiving yards in two of his last three games.

This week, the Eagles face the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the ninth-most receiving yards per game to the position through 16 weeks. I expect Goedert to haul in eight catches for close to 100 yards in this NFC East division matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Foster Moreau of the Las Vegas Raiders is my No. 12 fantasy football tight end for Week 17. Moreau caught at least four passes in each of his last three games. He also totaled a season-high 67 yards in Week 16.

This week, the Raiders battle the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts allowed the most receiving yards, catches and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 16 weeks.

Advertisement

I expect at least five catches for 80 yards and a potential touchdown from the Raiders playmaker.

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant is my No. 13 option, but should only be in your lineup if you are in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting tight ends.

Fant posted modest statistics over his last eight games, but totaled at least 50 yards in three of those appearances. This week, the Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers allowed the most fantasy points per game and the second-most receiving yards to tight ends through 16 weeks. They also tied for allowing a league-high 12 scores to the position.

I expect Fant to make at least five catches for 50 yards. He could end up in TE1 territory if he reaches the end zone.

LONGSHOTS

RIcky Seals-jones of the Washington Football Team is my No. 14 tight end for Week 17. Seals-Jones caught just one pass in Week 16, but should be much more successful this week when he battles the Eagles.

The Eagles allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 16 weeks. Seals-Jones should receive at least five targets and turn those looks into close to 50 yards. He is a low-end TE1 for leagues that require starting the position.

Advertisement

Mo Alie-Cox is another interesting low-end tight end streamer. The Indianapolis Colts tight end caught two passes for 41 yards in Week 16.

This week, the Colts battle the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 16 weeks. Alie-Cox is a touchdown-or-bust play, but worth the risk to start if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

I expect at least four catches from Alie-Cox in this matchup.

Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings

1, Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. HOU

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR

5. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

6. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYJ

7. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

8. Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks vs. DET

9. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. ATL

10. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. JAX

11. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at TEN

12. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders at IND

13. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at LAC

14. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team vs. PHI

15. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at BUF

Advertisement

16. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at BAL

17. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts vs. LVR

18. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

19. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings at GB

20. Evan Engram, New York Giants at CHI

This week in the National Football League