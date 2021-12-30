Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 30, 2021 / 9:28 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: 'MNF' likely last game at Heinz Field

By Connor Grott
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: 'MNF' likely last game at Heinz Field
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, shown Dec. 19 against the Tennessee Titans, has spent his entire 18-year career with the Steelers. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged that Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns likely will be his final regular-season game with the franchise at Heinz Field.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it -- regular season, that is," Roethlisberger told reporters Thursday. "I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game [at Heinz Field] if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen.

Advertisement

"In the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way that this could be it."

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger, who returned to the team this year after reducing his salary in the off-season, has spent his entire 18-year NFL career with the Steelers after the franchise selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in 2004.

RELATED DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson among 2022 Hall of Fame finalists

Through nearly two decades in Pittsburgh, the two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection has compiled 63,721 passing yards and 416 passing touchdowns.

"I just want to win the football game," said Roethlisberger, who has a franchise-record 163 victories. "That's all that matters to me. That's always been my thing. I found out last week I've got 91 wins at Heinz Field and broke a tie with Brett Favre for quarterbacks winning in one facility.

Advertisement

"To me, that'll always mean more than yards and touchdowns and wins. I'm sure you can go back to my very first press conference, all I've ever said I wanted to do was win. And that's what is most important to me, that's what's going to be most important. I don't care if it's 3-0, I just want to win a football game because it's so important for our season."

Roethlisberger hasn't previously publicly confirmed that the 2021 season would be his final, though it's been expected within the franchise for some time. ESPN reported earlier this month that the veteran gunslinger began informing some in the organization and former teammates of his plans to retire after this season.

"It's 18 years, almost half my life I've given to this city and this team and these fans," Roethlisberger said. "But the fun thing is, I know I still have it in the tank to go out there this week and next week and give it everything I have -- to do everything I can to get us into the postseason.

Advertisement
RELATED Peyton Manning, Vin Scully, others honor late John Madden

"That's always the ultimate goal, to win us a Lombardi. That's still my goal. We're not out of this thing yet."

The Steelers currently are outside the playoffs with two weeks remaining in the season. Pittsburgh is set to face the Browns this week before another divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

Entering this week, the Steelers (7-7-1) are 11th in the AFC standings, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and Ravens (8-7) in the AFC North.

Latest Headlines

NFL to honor late John Madden with moment of silence at each Week 17 game
NFL // 52 minutes ago
NFL to honor late John Madden with moment of silence at each Week 17 game
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The NFL will hold a moment of silence before all of its Week 17 games in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend John Madden, who died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 85.
DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson among 2022 Hall of Fame finalists
NFL // 2 hours ago
DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson among 2022 Hall of Fame finalists
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Star outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, wide receiver Andre Johnson and special teams great Devin Hester were among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 12 hours ago
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL
NFL // 14 hours ago
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced.
Colts plan to start Ehlinger if Wentz can't clear protocol; called Rivers
NFL // 15 hours ago
Colts plan to start Ehlinger if Wentz can't clear protocol; called Rivers
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts are treating second-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger as their Week 17 starter due to Carson Wentz's recent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Frank Reich told reporters.
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17.
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor and Ronald Jones lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17.
Peyton Manning, Vin Scully, others honor late John Madden
NFL // 1 day ago
Peyton Manning, Vin Scully, others honor late John Madden
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and legendary broadcaster Vin Scully were among those who took to social media to honor NFL legend John Madden, who died unexpectedly at age 85.
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook log triple doubles, lead Lakers past Rockets
NFL // 1 day ago
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook log triple doubles, lead Lakers past Rockets
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- LeBron James and Russell Westbrook each logged triple-double performances and Carmelo Anthony chipped in 24 points off the bench to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Houston Rockets.
NFL cuts COVID-19 isolation period for players who test positive
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL cuts COVID-19 isolation period for players who test positive
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The NFL revised its COVID-19 protocol for asymptomatic people who test positive, cutting the isolation period from 10 to five days, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control's new guidelines, the league announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nuggets-Warriors game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Nuggets-Warriors game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kelce, Goedert lead Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings
Fantasy football: Adams, Diggs, Jefferson top Week 17 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Adams, Diggs, Jefferson top Week 17 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement