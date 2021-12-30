NFL to honor late John Madden with moment of silence at each Week 17 game

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The NFL will hold a moment of silence before all of its Week 17 games in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend John Madden, who died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 85.
"As you know, the NFL lost a true giant on Tuesday with the passing of John Madden," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo. "To help honor his legacy, we ask that each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game."