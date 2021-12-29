Advertisement
Chubb, Taylor, Jones lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings

By Alex Butler
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) is an elite RB1 for Week 17. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor, Ronald Jones, Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon top my Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.

Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Dalvin Cook, Javonte Williams and Ezekiel Elliott round out my Top 10 options for Week 17.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Rashaad Penny and Devin Singletary are among the other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 17 matchup.

RELATED Fantasy football: Adams, Diggs, Jefferson top Week 17 wide receiver rankings

TOP SHELF

Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Brows tops my Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings. Chubb scored in four of his last six games, including in each of his last two appearances.

He totaled a season-high 184 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches in Week 16. This week, the Browns battle the Pittsburgh Steelers.

RELATED Fantasy football: Williams, Ogunbowale among best Week 17 adds

The Steelers allowed the second-most rushing yards and the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 16 weeks.

I expect Chubb to eclipse 150 yards from scrimmage and to find the end zone in this AFC North division game Monday in Pittsburgh.

Ronald Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is my No. 3 fantasy football running back for Week 17. Jones was a potential waiver wire addition to your team a few weeks ago and now finds himself in fantasy football RB1 territory for the most important round of the postseason.

RELATED Peyton Manning, Vin Scully, others honor late John Madden

Jones totaled 81 yards from scrimmage and a score on 22 touches in Week 16. I expect even better statistics in Week 17, when the Buccaneers battle the New York Jets.

The Jets allowed the most fantasy points per game and touchdowns and the fourth-most rushing yards to running backs through 16 weeks. Look for Jones to total at least 100 yards from scrimmage and to find the end zone Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

SNEAKY PLAYS

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is my No. 15 option for Week 17 and can be used as a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2.

Wilson totaled just 57 yards from scrimmage in Week 16, when he faced a tough Tennessee Titans defense, but should play much better this week against the Houston Texans.

The Texans allowed the most rushing yards and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 16 weeks. They also just allowed 172 yards from scrimmage and two scores to Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson in Week 16.

Wilson scored in each of his last two appearances and I expect a big Week 17 performance, with at least 80 yards from scrimmage and a score from the 49ers running back.

Rashaad Penny of the Seattle Seahawks is my No. 15 running back for Week 17. Penny scored in two of his last three games. He also ran for more than 130 yards in each of those contests.

This week, the Seahawks host the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 16 weeks.

Penny can be plugged in as a low end RB2 or flex play this week due to his great matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is my No. 23 option and can be used as a low-end RB2 for the championship round.

Singletary scored in each of his last two games, but totaled just 44 yards in Week 16. He should play much better against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Falcons allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 16 weeks.

Look for Singletary to get at least 15 carries and to total 80 yards from scrimmage. He likely needs to reach the end zone to reach his RB2 ceiling.

Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at PIT

2. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. LVR

3. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYJ

4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

5. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

7. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. NYG

8. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at GB

9. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at LAC

10. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

11. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

12. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at IND

13. Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams at BAL

14. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks vs. DET

15. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers vs. HOU

16. Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. JAX

17. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

18. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at SEA

19. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. PHI

20. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

21. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

22. Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

23. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. ATL

24. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at CHI

25. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at PIT

26. D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans vs. MIA

27. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons at BUF

28. Dare Ogunbowale, Jacksonville Jaguars at NE

29. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at LAC

30. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions at SEA

This week in the National Football League

The Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) fights to make the catch under pressure from Baltimore Ravens Tony Jefferson during the second half of play at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bengals won 41-21 as quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

