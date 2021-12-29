Fantasy football: Allen, Mahomes, Stafford lead Week 17 quarterback rankings

1/5

CINCINNATI, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow top my Week 17 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021. Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson round out my Top 10 options for Week 17. Advertisement

Trey Lance and Jared Goff are among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tops my Week 17 rankings.

Allen scored three total touchdowns in each of his last three games. He also averaged 277 passing yards over that span. This week, the Bills host the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 16 weeks. They haven't allowed multiple touchdown passes just once since Week 10, but I expect Allen to continue his hot streak Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Look for at least 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score from the Bills star in Week 17.

Patrick Mahomes, my No. 2 option, and the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Mahomes threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last three games, including three in each of his last two appearances.

The Bengals allowed the fourth-most passing yards to quarterbacks through 16 weeks. Look for Mahomes to throw for at least 300 yards and to find the end zone at least three times.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sits at No. 8 in my Week 17 rankings. Hurts was responsible for at least two scores in four of his last five games. He also averaged nearly 250 passing yards over his last two appearances.

This week, the Eagles battle the Washington Football Team. Washington just allowed more than 300 passing yards and three scores to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 16.

I expect Hurts to eclipse 300 passing yards and to total two scores in this NFC East division matchup.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is my No. 10 option for Week 17. Wilson threw two touchdown passes in four of his last five games. This week, the Seahawks host the Detroit Lions in what I expect to be a shootout.

Look for at least 250 passing yards and two scores from Wilson in this game.

LONGSHOTS

San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance is my No. 13 option for Week 17 and is a fringe QB1.

Lance is expected to make his second career start this week when the 49ers host the Houston Texans. Look for Lance to provide value as a passer and a runner and two score two total touchdowns.

He should only be in your lineup if you are desperate for production at the position.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is another low-end streamer for Week 17. Goff threw at least two touchdown passes in three of his last four starts.

The Lions face the Seahawks, a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards and completions to quarterbacks through 16 weeks. I expect Goff to eclipse 300 passing yards. He also should make several trips to the red zone against this beatable secondary.

Week 17 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. ATL

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at BAL

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYJ

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

10. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. DET

11. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at GB

12. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

13. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers vs. HOU

14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at IND

15. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at SEA

16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. MIA

17. Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs. JAX

18. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at BUF

19. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears vs. NYG

20. Zach Wilson, New York Jets vs. TB

