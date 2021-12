Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to modified COVID-19 protocol stipulations for players and league personnel on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The NFL revised its COVID-19 protocol for asymptomatic people who test positive, cutting the isolation period from 10 to five days, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control's new guidelines, the league announced. The NFL and the NFLPA agreed to the changed rules and sent a memo to all 32 teams Tuesday, one day after the Centers for Disease Control announced the modified recommendations. Advertisement

The isolation reduction applies to all players, regardless of vaccination status, and NFL personnel, whom are required to be vaccinated. The move could result in a competitive boost for teams, who could get players back on their active rosters sooner than they could under the league's previous protocol stipulations.

The league said people must qualify for other stipulations after five days pass since their positive test, which include: not having a fever for 24 hours; resolved or improved additional symptoms; clearance from a team doctor; and the satisfaction of local regulations and requirements.

Cleared individuals must wear a mask for five days after they return, unless they are in action at a game or practice.

The league also stated that team meetings will only be allowed outdoors or in a practice bubble, with teams using social distancing and indoor mask mandates, A limit of 15 players will be allowed in weight rooms and players can't eat together.

Teams placed a record 106 players on the reserve-COVID-19 list Tuesday. More than 500 players were placed on the list since the start of the season.