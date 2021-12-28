Trending
NFL
Dec. 28, 2021 / 2:24 PM

Colts place Wentz on COVID-19 list; Eagles, Bengals QBs separated

By Alex Butler
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, could miss the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he tested positive for COVID-19. He would be out for five days if he is a close contact, which means he still could play, according to NFL protocol.

If Wentz doesn't clear protocol, Colts second-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger is expected to start Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Colts won their Week 16 contest against the Arizona Cardinals despite more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list being absent.

A total of 106 NFL players went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, pushing the total to 521 players in December.

The Colts (9-6) host the Raiders (8-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Jacksonville Jaguars led NFL teams with nine players placed on the list Monday. The Cincinnati Bengals placed second-string quarterback Brandon Allen and defensive back Darius Phillips on the list Monday.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that Allen and starting quarterback Joe Burrow already had been separated at the team facility. Taylor said Burrow, who is vaccinated, hasn't shown any symptoms of COVID-19.

"Joe and Brandon are not even close to each other [in meetings]," Taylor said. "The only time they really have contact is outside at practice and during the games.

"They've done a really good job of being careful and lots of our guys voluntarily wear masks. That's not really a concern for us right now."

The Bengals (9-6) host the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Philadelphia Eagles placed three players on the list Monday. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that the team will keep quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett is separate rooms at its training facility amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"I talked to a couple other head coaches and tried to figure out what they're doing because we all know -- to win this game this week, we're going to need all hands on deck," Sirianni said.

"So, what is the best course of action? And, obviously, we're talking to our doctors and our trainers to figure out the best course of attack."

The Eagles (8-7) face the Washington Football Team (6-9) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md.

