Bengals' Joe Burrow warns foes to 'pick poison' after record day vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after picking up the first down against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow issued a warning to future foes, saying: "pick your poison," after he threw for a franchise-record 525 yards, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a crucial AFC North division win over the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow completed 37 of 46 passes and totaled four touchdowns in the 41-21 win Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. His yardage total passed Boomer Esiason's previous team record of 522 yards, set in 1996, and ranks fourth in NFL history. Advertisement

"We are just a complete team," Burrow told reporters. "We've got Joe Mixon, all of these receivers and an offensive line that's playing really well.

"Teams are going to have to pick their poison with us. We've had some games where we haven't executed like we've wanted to, but also had games like this where we couldn't have executed any better."

Burrow connected with eight different pass catchers in Sunday's victory. Top options Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd led the way with 194, 125 and 85 yards, respectively.

"It's amazing," Higgins said of Burrow. "When he is on fire like that, all your job is is to get open. He's going to find you."

The balanced attack was a microcosm of the ability Burrow has shown all season to utilize his talented arsenal. Chase eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season in Week 13, while Higgins reached that mark Sunday. Boyd is 208 yards shy of his third career 1,000-yard campaign.

"They were unbelievable," Burrow said of the trio. "[The Ravens] were playing a lot of zone coverages against us and they did a great job of finding those zones. [Bengals coach] Zac Taylor called a great game. I'm really excited about how we performed."

Burrow averaged 332.5 passing yards and two touchdown passes per game over his last four appearances. The Bengals, winners of four of their last six games, now lead the AFC North by one game.

"He was feeling it," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow. "The receivers were feeling it and there was a lot of confidence overall on offense."

The Bengals can clinch a division title with a win in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched an AFC West title with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bengals (9-6) and Chiefs (11-4) kick off at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.