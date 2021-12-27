Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 27, 2021 / 9:04 AM

Bengals' Joe Burrow warns foes to 'pick poison' after record day vs. Ravens

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bengals' Joe Burrow warns foes to 'pick poison' after record day vs. Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after picking up the first down against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow issued a warning to future foes, saying: "pick your poison," after he threw for a franchise-record 525 yards, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a crucial AFC North division win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow completed 37 of 46 passes and totaled four touchdowns in the 41-21 win Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. His yardage total passed Boomer Esiason's previous team record of 522 yards, set in 1996, and ranks fourth in NFL history.

Advertisement

"We are just a complete team," Burrow told reporters. "We've got Joe Mixon, all of these receivers and an offensive line that's playing really well.

"Teams are going to have to pick their poison with us. We've had some games where we haven't executed like we've wanted to, but also had games like this where we couldn't have executed any better."

RELATED Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Saints QBs placed on reserve-COVID-19 list

Burrow connected with eight different pass catchers in Sunday's victory. Top options Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd led the way with 194, 125 and 85 yards, respectively.

Advertisement

"It's amazing," Higgins said of Burrow. "When he is on fire like that, all your job is is to get open. He's going to find you."

The balanced attack was a microcosm of the ability Burrow has shown all season to utilize his talented arsenal. Chase eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season in Week 13, while Higgins reached that mark Sunday. Boyd is 208 yards shy of his third career 1,000-yard campaign.

RELATED NFL: Ekeler, Cooks, coach Sirianni among latest affected by COVID-19

"They were unbelievable," Burrow said of the trio. "[The Ravens] were playing a lot of zone coverages against us and they did a great job of finding those zones. [Bengals coach] Zac Taylor called a great game. I'm really excited about how we performed."

Burrow averaged 332.5 passing yards and two touchdown passes per game over his last four appearances. The Bengals, winners of four of their last six games, now lead the AFC North by one game.

"He was feeling it," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow. "The receivers were feeling it and there was a lot of confidence overall on offense."

RELATED Colts lead NFL with 7 Pro Bowl selections; Chiefs-Chargers get 6

The Bengals can clinch a division title with a win in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched an AFC West title with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

Advertisement

The Bengals (9-6) and Chiefs (11-4) kick off at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Latest Headlines

Prescott, Cowboys clobber Washington, clinch NFC East title
NFL // 1 hour ago
Prescott, Cowboys clobber Washington, clinch NFC East title
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott threw four first-half touchdown passes and the Dallas Cowboys totaled 497 yards in a dominant 56-14 victory over the Washington Football Team.
NFL, college football bowls, NBA lead Christmas sports schedule
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL, college football bowls, NBA lead Christmas sports schedule
CINCINNATI, Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The NHL might be on pause, but several other sports leagues remain in action over the Christmas weekend. Dozens of NBA, soccer, college basketball and NFL games and college football bowls air Friday through Sunday.
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Saints QBs placed on reserve-COVID-19 list
NFL // 3 days ago
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Saints QBs placed on reserve-COVID-19 list
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two NFL teams took major hits to their respective offenses Thursday when Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Taylor, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Taylor, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16.
Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews, Rob Gronkowski and Dallas Goedert lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16.
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receivers for Week 16.
NFL: Ekeler, Cooks, coach Sirianni among latest affected by COVID-19
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL: Ekeler, Cooks, coach Sirianni among latest affected by COVID-19
CINCINNATI, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Brandin Cooks were among the star players recently added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. The Philadelphia Eagles also announced that coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19.
Colts lead NFL with 7 Pro Bowl selections; Chiefs-Chargers get 6
NFL // 4 days ago
Colts lead NFL with 7 Pro Bowl selections; Chiefs-Chargers get 6
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters are finalized and the Indianapolis Colts earned an NFL-best seven selections, the NFL announced. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs each totaled six selections.
Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 16.
Jets coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 4 days ago
Jets coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss the team's Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Military, Fenway bowls canceled amid COVID-19 outbreaks; Miami out of Sun Bowl
Military, Fenway bowls canceled amid COVID-19 outbreaks; Miami out of Sun Bowl
Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings
Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings
Prescott, Cowboys clobber Washington, clinch NFC East title
Prescott, Cowboys clobber Washington, clinch NFC East title
Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings
NFL, college football bowls, NBA lead Christmas sports schedule
NFL, college football bowls, NBA lead Christmas sports schedule
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement