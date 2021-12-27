Fantasy football: Williams, Ogunbowale among best Week 17 adds

1/5

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams is my top waiver wire priority for Week 17. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Darrel Williams and Dare Ogunbowale are my top targets on the Week 17 waiver wire and could help you win your fantasy football league championship if you need help at the running back position. Derek Carr, K.J. Osborn, Rex Burkhead, Michael Badgley and the Cleveland Browns defense are among my other options to pick up before Week 17 games start. Advertisement

James Robinson, Lamar Jackson and Mike Williams are among the players who can be dropped to make room on your roster for new additions.

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your final matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage. This move could mean the difference between a title and a second-place finish.

Advertisement

It also isn't a bad idea to add some backup running backs to your roster to prepare for a potential positive COVID-19 test result for the starter on their respective team.

Bench players, who you don't plan to start, can be dropped this week if you need space for a pickup since it is the final week of the postseason.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 17:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Derek Carr, Taysom Hill; RB | Darrel Williams, Dare Ogunbowale, Rex Burkhead; WR | K.J. Osborn, Deonte Harris; TE | Gerald Everett; D/ST | Browns; K | Michael Badgley

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo; RB | Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Derrick Gore; WR | Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman; TE | C.J. Uzomah, Cole Kmet; D/ST | Bears; K | Robbie Gould

TOP DROPS

QB | Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa; RB | James Robinson, Darrell Henderson, Dontrell Hilliard; WR | Mike Williams, Gabriel Davis; TE | David Njoku; D/ST | Bengals; K | Chris Boswell

Advertisement

QUARTERBACK

Derek Carr is my top quarterback to add off the Week 17 waiver wire. Carr hasn't throw more than one touchdown pass in a game since Week 10, but should be forced to throw and find the end zone a few times in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts allowed the second-most passing touchdowns and tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 16 weeks.

Carr can be plugged in as a low-end QB1 streamer for leagues with at least 14 teams.

Taysom Hill is another streaming option to consider for your lineup. The New Orleans Saints quarterback should only be added to your roster if you are desperate for production from the position or if your opponent needs quarterback help.

Hill is a decent QB1 streamer in leagues with at least 14 teams. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

The Panthers allowed just one touchdown pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady in Week 16, but allowed three passing scores to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 15.

Hill hasn't been very productive as a passer, but provides enough value on the ground to warrant streaming consideration.

Advertisement

RUNNING BACK

Once again, several injuries at the running back position vault second-string options to the top of the list for waiver wire priorities.

I like Darrel Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dare Ogunbowale of the Jacksonville Jaguars the best out of several widely-available options.

Williams totaled 85 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches in Week 16. He posted six games so far this season with at least 77 yards from scrimmage and totaled six scores through 16 weeks.

Williams also eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in two of five starts this season.

He could be in line for his sixth start in Week 17 due to the collarbone injury Chiefs starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire sustained in the Chiefs' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The Bengals are one of the best defenses against the run this season, but are more generous to pass-catching running backs like Williams, allowing the fifth-most receiving yards to the position through 16 weeks.

Williams will be a high-end RB2 for Week 17.

Dare Ogunbowale is my No. 2 running back priority for Week 17, but is a more risky starting option. The second-string running back should see plenty of work due to the season-ending injury James Robinson sustained in the Jaguars' loss to the New York Jets in Week 16.

Advertisement

The Jaguars face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass, in what I expect to be a low-scoring matchup. The Patriots allowed the ninth-most rushing yards and fourth-most receiving yards to running backs through 16 weeks.

Ogunbowale totaled 72 yards from scrimmage and a score on 19 touches in Week 16. I expect even better statistics this week. He should provide low-end RB2 production and be in your starting lineup if you are desperate for fantasy points from the position.

WIDE RECEIVER

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen appeared to aggravate a prior ankle injury in Week 16, which could lead to an absence this week. Vikings backup K.J. Osborn is the wide receiver to target if you need a WR3 with a good matchup.

Osborn scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. He also averaged 6.5 targets per game over that stretch.

This week, the Vikings face the Green Bay Packers in what I expect to be a shootout NFC North division matchup. The Packers allowed the 11th-most receiving scores to wide receivers through 16 weeks.

Look for Osborn to catch at least five passes for 60 yards and a score if Thielen misses this game.

Advertisement

TIGHT END

Gerald Everett is my top tight end to target off the Week 17 waiver wire. The Seattle Seahawks pass catcher scored in three of his last five games. He also totaled 60 and 68 receiving yards in Week 15 and Week 16, respectively.

He should be started in all leagues that require starting tight ends this week, when the Seahawks host the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends through 16 weeks. Look for Everett to log another performance with at least 50 yards and a score.

This week in the National Football League