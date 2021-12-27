Prescott, Cowboys clobber Washington, clinch NFC East title

1/5

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls a play against the Washington Football Team on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott threw four first-half touchdown passes and the Dallas Cowboys totaled 497 yards in a dominant 56-14 victory over the Washington Football Team. Prescott completed 28 of 39 passes and totaled 321 of his 330 passing yards through the first two quarters of the blowout Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Advertisement

The Cowboys clinched the NFC East division title before kickoff due to the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos.

"It was a great performance by the offense and by the team, scoring in all three phases, great team win and great team effort," Prescott told reporters.

Prescott threw his touchdown tosses to Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalton Schultz and Terrence Steele. Second string quarterback Cooper Rush played for the most of the second half and threw another score to Malik Turner.

The Cowboys allowed just 257 total yards, logged five sacks and scored off an interception and a blocked punt.

The Cowboys punted on the game's opening drive, but went on to score on each of their next five possessions.

Elliott scored off a 5-yard pass from Prescott midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 edge. Prescott threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Schultz about four minutes later to double the lead.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence scored on a 40-yard interception return three snaps later.

Washington found the end zone for its first score when quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson 15 seconds into the second quarter.

The Cowboys responded with an 8-play, 75-yard drive to push their advantage to 28-7. Elliott ran for an 11-yard score to end that possession.

Prescott threw a 1-yard touchdown toss to Steele and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Cooper on the Cowboys' final two drives of the second quarter for a 42-7 lead at halftime.

Neither team scored through the first four possessions of the third quarter. Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston returned a blocked Washington punt for a score with 6:06 remaining in the frame.

Rush connected with Turner for a 9-yard score 44 seconds into the fourth quarter for the Cowboys' final points of the night.

Washington put together a 12-play, 61-yard touchdown drive on its final possession. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to John Bates with 2:46 remaining to end that drive.

Allen completed 8 of 10 passes for 67 yards in relief of Heinicke, who completed just 7 of 22 passes for 121 yards, one score and two interceptions.

Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Jayron Kearse and Dorance Armstrong each logged sacks for the Cowboys. Tarrell Basham and Golston collected half sacks in the win.

"We've got to games left to play and we're going to play them to win," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "That's just the way it is. I told [the players]: If you play this game long enough, you're going to get beat like this.

"It happens. How you respond to it, how you bounce back, how you play, that tells more about who you are than anything else."

The Cowboys (11-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Washington (6-9) hosts the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md.