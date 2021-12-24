Trending
NFL
Dec. 24, 2021 / 3:30 AM

NFL, college football bowls, NBA lead Christmas sports schedule

By Alex Butler
1/5
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers face the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon. File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The NHL might be on pause, but several other sports leagues remain in action over the Christmas weekend. Dozens of NBA, soccer, college basketball and NFL games and college football bowls air Friday through Sunday.

In total, the weekend slate features 14 televised games from the NFL, seven from England's Premier League, six from the NBA, four from men's college basketball and two college football bowl games.

College football

The Hawaii Bowl launches college football's weekend postseason schedule. Hawaii (6-7) hosts Memphis (6-6) at 8 p.m. EST Friday in Honolulu. That game airs on ESPN. The Memphis Tigers are heavy favorites,

RELATED Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings

The bowl schedule continues with a Christmas day Camellia Bowl matchup between Ball State and Georgia State. That game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., and airs on ESPN.

Georgia State (7-5) is favored to beat Ball State (6-6) in that matchup.

NBA

RELATED Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings

The NBA's annual Christmas slate features five games Saturday that air on national TV.

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the first matchup at noon EST on ESPN.

The reigning NBA Finals champion Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in the next game at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

RELATED Taylor, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings

The Phoenix Suns host Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors at 5 p.m. on ABC. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

The Utah Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA's Christmas nightcap. That game tips off at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Chicago Bulls host the Indiana Pacers in the only game that airs Sunday on national TV. That contest tips off at 8 p.m. on NBA TV.

NFL

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (11-3) host the Cleveland Browns (7-7) in the first NFL game of the weekend at 4:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. That game airs on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon.

The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.

Eight games air at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings (7-7) host the Los Angeles Rams (10-4) in one of those matchups on Fox.

The New England Patriots (9-5) host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) in an AFC East division rivalry on CBS. The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of 8-6 AFC North division foes at the same time on the same network.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) host the Washington Football Team (6-8) at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Weekend schedule (all times EST)

Friday

College football

Hawaii Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawaii at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

NBA

Hawks at Knicks at noon on ESPN

Celtics at Bucks at 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Warriors at Suns at 5 p.m. on ABC

Nets at Lakers at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN

Mavericks at Jazz at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

College basketball

Men's

Diamond Head Classic: TBD at TBD 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic: TBD at TBD at 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic: TBD at TBD at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Diamond Head Classic: TBD at TBD at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

College football

Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

NFL

Browns at Packers at 4:30 p.m. on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon

Colts at Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Everton at Burnley at 10 a.m. on NBCSN

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur at 10 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City at 10 a.m. on Peacock

Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City at 10 a.m. on Peacock

Premier League: Southampton at West Ham at 10 a.m. on Peacock

Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Premier League: Brentford at Brighton at 3 p.m. on NBCSN

NFL

Giants at Eagles at 1 p.m. on Fox

Rams at Vikings at 1 p.m. on Fox

Bills at Patriots at 1 p.m. on CBS

Buccaneers at Panthers at 1 p.m. on Fox

Jaguars at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. on Fox

Chargers at Texans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Ravens at Bengals at 1 p.m. on CBS

Bears at Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Steelers at Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Broncos at Raiders at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Washington at Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

NBA

Pacers at Bulls at 8 p.m. on NBATV
