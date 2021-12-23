Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings

1/5

CINCINNATI, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews, Rob Gronkowski, Dallas Goedert, George Kittle and Kyle Pitts lead my Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Zach Ertz, Dalton Shultz and Dawson Knox round out my Top 10 options for Week 16. Tyler Conklin and James O'Shaughnessy are among my low-end tight end streamers. Advertisement

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on the reserve/COVID-19 list or are injured, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City City Chiefs and Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams are among the tight ends who should be out of fantasy lineups until they clear the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is my top fantasy football option for Week 16. He should be started in all leagues, regardless of format.

Andrews went off for 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores in Week 15. He also totaled 11 catches for 115 yards and a score in Week 14. The Ravens star averaged 10.1 targets per game and scored five times over his last seven appearances.

This week, the Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 15 weeks.

Look for Andrews to reach the end zone for the third-consecutive week. He is an elite TE1 for the semifinal and championship rounds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is my No. 2 option this week. Gronkowski scored in just one of his last seven games, but should get several red zone opportunities against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

The Buccaneers are expected to be without top wide receiver Mike Evans, in addition to Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette due to injuries. Those absences should lead to more targets for Gronkowski.

The Panthers are decent at defending opposing tight ends, but I expect Gronkowski to score in this important NFC South division matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts is my No. 5 fantasy football tight end for Week 16. Pitts posted his highest-yardage total since Week 7, with 77 yards on four catches in Week 15.

This week, the Falcons battle the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to tight ends through 14 games.

They also allowed at least 50 receiving yards and/or a touchdown to an opposing tight end in five consecutive games. Look for Pitts to catch at least eight passes for 60 yards and a score in this matchup.

He should be started in all leagues with at least 14 teams.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is my No. 8 option for Week 16. Ertz received a season-high 11 targets in Week 15. I expect that high usage to continue due to the injury absence of Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Ertz turned his 11 looks into six catches for 74 yards last week. This week, the Cardinals face the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts allowed the most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 15 weeks.

Look for the Cardinals tight end to haul in at least five catches for 50 yards and a score in this game.

LONGSHOTS

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin is my No. 13 option, but should only be in lineups for leagues that require starting the position.

Conklin secured just one of three targets in Week 15, but should find more success in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

I expect the Vikings to throw a lot in this matchup and Conklin should be an easy-to-find target for quarterback Kirk Cousins against this tough defense.

Look for at least three catches for 40 yards and a score from Conklin in Week 16.

James O'Shaughnessy of the Jacksonville Jaguars is my No. 16 fantasy football tight end for Week 16.

O'Shaughnessy hauled in four catches in each of his last two games. He totaled a season-high 60 receiving yards in Week 15.

This week, the Jaguars battle the New York Jets. The Jets allowed the sixth-most receiving yards and eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends so far this season.

O'Shaughnessy should only be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends. I expect at least 50 yards from this touchdown-or-bust option.

Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

2. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

3. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at TEN

5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

6. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. BUF

7. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at NO

8. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. IND

9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

10. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills at NE

11. Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

12. Evan Engram, New York Giants at PHI

13. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. LAR

14. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

15. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

16. James O'Shaughnessy, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYJ

17. Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks vs. CHI

18. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at SEA

19. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team at DAL

20. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at LVR