NFL
Dec. 23, 2021 / 2:19 PM

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Saints QBs placed on reserve-COVID-19 list

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs against the Chicago Bears on Monday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two NFL teams took major hits to their respective offenses Thursday when Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Vikings announced Cook's move to the list Thursday afternoon. Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and NOLA.com about the Saints moving Siemian and Hill to the list.

The Saints are expected to start rookie Ian Book, the only other quarterback on their active roster, in Week 16.

Hill completed 13 of 27 passes for 154 yards and gained 33 rushing yards in the Saints' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. He threw for 175 yards and ran for 73 yards and two scores in another Week 14 victory.

Hill completed 55.7% of his throws for 649 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 appearances this season. He totaled 311 yards and five scores on 53 carries.

Book did not appear in any games for the Saints through 15 weeks this season. He joined the team as a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Saints (7-7) host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Vikings are expected to start Alexander Mattison at running back in Week 16. They also signed running back A.J. Rose to their practice squad.

Mattison gained 124 yards from scrimmage and scored on 25 touches in his last start in Week 13. He also eclipsed 100 rushing yards in each of his two previous starts this season.

"It's a big challenge not having Dalvin, obviously," Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak told reporters Thursday. "He is a team captain and a great player.

"Unfortunately he won't be available, but we've been through this this year already and guys have stepped up."

The Vikings (7-7) host the Los Angeles Rams (10-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

More than 100 NFL players were placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list from Monday through Wednesday. Los Angeles Chargers teammates Joey Bosa and Austin Ekeler and Kansas City Chiefs teammates Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are among the most-notable players on the list.
