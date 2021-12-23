Trending
NFL
Dec. 23, 2021 / 9:55 AM

NFL: Ekeler, Cooks, coach Sirianni among latest affected by COVID-19

By Alex Butler
The Los Angeles Chargers could be without running back Austin Ekeler (30) in Week 16 due to his recent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Brandin Cooks were among the star players recently added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. The Philadelphia Eagles also announced that coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 33 players, not including those on practice squads, were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

Many players added to the list could still play in Week 16 due to the NFL's modified COVID-19 protocol. The old protocol required players who tested positive, but were asymptomatic, to submit two negative test results -- taken 24 hours apart -- before they could return.

The new protocol allows for players to return quicker if they are vaccinated, asymptomatic and test negative twice within one day.

RELATED Colts lead NFL with 7 Pro Bowl selections; Chiefs-Chargers get 6

Unvaccinated players who test positive must quarantine for 10 days.

The Texans added Cooks, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and linebacker Eric Wilson and now have a total of 16 active-roster players on the list.

Cooks leads the Texans with 80 catches for 945 yards and five scores this season.

RELATED Washington's Jennifer King becomes 1st Black female to coach in NFL game

Ekeler, the Los Angeles Chargers' star running back, was among the most-notable of Wednesday's additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton joined Ekeler on the list Wednesday.

On Monday, the Chargers placed an NFL-high seven players on the list, including recent Pro Bowl selections Joey Bosa and Corey Linsley.

Ekeler ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,347 yards from scrimmage. His 17 total touchdowns are second in the NFL, trailing only Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (19).

RELATED Jets coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19

The Texans (3-11) host the Chargers (8-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Sirianni and Robert Saleh of the New York Jets were among the coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton will serve as the team's interim head coach until Saleh can clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will assume head coaching duties until Sirianni clears the protocol.

The Jets (3-11) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Eagles (7-7) host the New York Giants (4-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

A total of 21 NFL players were added to the list on Tuesday and 51 were added Monday.

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season starts when the Tennessee Titans (9-5) host the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Nashville.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receivers for Week 16.
Taylor, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Taylor, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16.
Colts lead NFL with 7 Pro Bowl selections; Chiefs-Chargers get 6
NFL // 2 hours ago
Colts lead NFL with 7 Pro Bowl selections; Chiefs-Chargers get 6
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters are finalized and the Indianapolis Colts earned an NFL-best seven selections, the NFL announced. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs each totaled six selections.
Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings
NFL // 21 hours ago
Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 16.
Jets coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 21 hours ago
Jets coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss the team's Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets announced Wednesday.
Washington's Jennifer King becomes 1st Black female to coach in NFL game
NFL // 1 day ago
Washington's Jennifer King becomes 1st Black female to coach in NFL game
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team running backs coach Jennifer King became the first Black woman to serve in an assistant coaching position during an NFL game during a rare league game to be played on a Tuesday night.
Buccaneers sign RB Le'Veon Bell; Leonard Fournette may miss games
NFL // 1 day ago
Buccaneers sign RB Le'Veon Bell; Leonard Fournette may miss games
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran running back Le'Veon Bell, the team announced Wednesday. The signing came after starter Leonard Fournette sustained a hamstring injury in Week 15.
Jalen Hurts totals 3 scores, leads Eagles over Washington
NFL // 1 day ago
Jalen Hurts totals 3 scores, leads Eagles over Washington
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts rushed for two scores and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 10-point comeback and an NFC South division victory over the Washington Football Team.
Stafford, record-setting Kupp rally Rams past Seahawks
NFL // 1 day ago
Stafford, record-setting Kupp rally Rams past Seahawks
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw two second-half touchdowns to star wide receiver Cooper Kupp to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks and into a tie for first place atop the NFC's South division.
Chiefs put Tyreek Hill, 6 others on COVID-19 list; Bills' Cole Beasley added to list
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs put Tyreek Hill, 6 others on COVID-19 list; Bills' Cole Beasley added to list
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs added seven players, including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
