Colts lead NFL with 7 Pro Bowl selections; Chiefs-Chargers get 6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters are finalized and the Indianapolis Colts earned an NFL-best seven selections, the NFL announced. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs each totaled six selections.
Fans, players and coaches voted for players for the respective AFC and NFC rosters, which were revealed Wednesday on NFL Network and NFL.com.
The NFL's annual all-star game is scheduled for Jan. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.
The 2021 Pro Bowl was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the league entertained fans with a virtual pro bowl, using NFL players, legends and celebrities to compete with the selected AFC and NFC rosters on the Madden NFL 21 video game.
The Colts' seven selections for this year's game include three offensive players, three defensive players and a player from special teams. Running back Jonathan Taylor, center Ryan Kelly, guard Quenton Nelson earned the nod from the Colts offense.
Tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II were picked from the Colts defense. Long snapper Luke Rhodes was the Colts special teamer selected.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive tackle Orlando Brown, defensive lineman Chris Jones and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu were among the Chiefs picked for the Pro Bowl.
Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, center Corey Linsley, outside linebacker Joey Bosa and strong safety Derwin James was the Chargers selected.
The Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each earned five Pro Bowl selections.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set an NFL record with his 15th Pro Bowl selection.
Pro Bowl rosters
AFC
Quarterback
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes
Lamar Jackson
Running back
Jonathan Taylor
Nick Chubb
Joe Mixon
Wide receiver
Tyreek Hill
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
Keenan Allen
Tight end
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
Offensive tackle
Rashawn Slater
Orlando Brown
Dion Dawkins
Offensive guard
Quenton Nelson
Joel Bitonio
Wyatt Teller
Center
Corey Linsley
Ryan Kelly
Fullback
Patrick Ricard
Defensive end
Myles Garrett
Maxx Crosby
Trey Hendrickson
Interior defensive linemen
DeForest Buckner
Chris Jones
Cameron Heyward
Outside linebacker
T.J. Watt
Joey Bosa
Matt Judon
Inside/middle linebacker
Darius Leonard
Denzel Perryman
Cornerback
J.C. Jackson
Xavien Howard
Denzel Ward
Kenny Moore III
Free safety
Kevin Byard
Strong safety
Derwin James
Tyrann Mathieu
Long snapper
Luke Rhodes
Punter
A.J. Cole
Kicker
Justin Tucker
Return specialist
Devin Duvernay
Special teamer
Matthew Slater
NFC
Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers
Tom Brady
Kyler Murray
Running back
Dalvin Cook
James Conner
Alvin Kamara
Wide receiver
Cooper Kupp
Davante Adams
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel
Tight end
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts
Offensive tackle
Trent Williams
Tristan Wirfs
Tyron Smith
Offensive guard
Zach Martin
Brandon Scherff
Ali Marpet
Center
Jason Kelce
Ryan Jensen
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk
Defensive end
Nick Bosa
Brian Burns
Cameron Jordan
Interior lineman
Aaron Donald
Jonathan Allen
Kenny Clark
Outside linebacker
Chandler Jones
Robert Quinn
Shaquil Barrett
Inside/middle linebacker
Micah Parsons
Bobby Wagner
Cornerback
Trevon Diggs
Jalen Ramsey
Darius Slay
Marshon Lattimore
Free safety
Quandre Diggs
Strong safety
Budda Baker
Harrison Smith
Long snapper
Josh Harris
Punter
Bryan Anger
Kicker
Matt Gay
Return specialist
Jakeem Grant
Special teamer
J.T. Gray