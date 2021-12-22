Washington's Jennifer King becomes 1st Black female to coach in NFL game

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs against the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on December 27, 2020. This year, Jennifer King has been an assistant running backs coach for the team and filled in as top running backs coach during the game on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- History was made on the football field in Philadelphia on Tuesday night when the Washington Football Team took on the Eagles. Running backs coach Jennifer King became the first Black woman to serve in an assistant coaching position during an NFL game, as she filled in for coach Randy Jordan. Advertisement

King has been Washington's assistant running backs coach all season, and is one of just two women on NFL coaching squads this season.

Jordan, the primary running backs coach, and several other assistants were kept out of Tuesday night's game due to COVID-19.

"Tonight [King] becomes the first African American female position coach in NFL history," the Washington Football Team tweeted before the game.

"[It] is super special to me and it's very important to do a good job," King recently told NBC Sports. "And just to be a good role model and a symbol of representation.

"It's awesome for diversity."

King has been a full-time member of Washington's staff since January, after serving as a coaching intern in 2020.

Lori Locust, an assistant line coach for the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the only other female assistant coach in the NFL.

"Coach King is well-deserving of the promotion to assistant running backs coach," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement earlier this year. "She came to Washington eager for the opportunity to work as a full-year coaching intern and learn from our staff.

The Eagles defeated Washington 27-17 in the game, which was played on a rare Tuesday night. It was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday but was delayed by COVID-19 issues.

