Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 22, 2021 / 10:06 AM

Washington's Jennifer King becomes 1st Black female to coach in NFL game

By Clyde Hughes
Washington's Jennifer King becomes 1st Black female to coach in NFL game
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs against the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on December 27, 2020. This year, Jennifer King has been an assistant running backs coach for the team and filled in as top running backs coach during the game on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- History was made on the football field in Philadelphia on Tuesday night when the Washington Football Team took on the Eagles.

Running backs coach Jennifer King became the first Black woman to serve in an assistant coaching position during an NFL game, as she filled in for coach Randy Jordan.

Advertisement

King has been Washington's assistant running backs coach all season, and is one of just two women on NFL coaching squads this season.

Jordan, the primary running backs coach, and several other assistants were kept out of Tuesday night's game due to COVID-19.

"Tonight [King] becomes the first African American female position coach in NFL history," the Washington Football Team tweeted before the game.

"[It] is super special to me and it's very important to do a good job," King recently told NBC Sports. "And just to be a good role model and a symbol of representation.

RELATED Kelce, Goff, Bosa among latest NFL stars added to COVID-19 list

"It's awesome for diversity."

Advertisement

King has been a full-time member of Washington's staff since January, after serving as a coaching intern in 2020.

Lori Locust, an assistant line coach for the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the only other female assistant coach in the NFL.

RELATED NBA postpones five games amid COVID-19 surge

"Coach King is well-deserving of the promotion to assistant running backs coach," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement earlier this year. "She came to Washington eager for the opportunity to work as a full-year coaching intern and learn from our staff.

The Eagles defeated Washington 27-17 in the game, which was played on a rare Tuesday night. It was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday but was delayed by COVID-19 issues.

This week in the National Football League

Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook (C) runs the ball up the middle against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Monday, where the Vikings won 17-9. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Taylor, Ekeler, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 22 hours ago
Taylor, Ekeler, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16.
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 22 hours ago
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receivers for Week 16.
Buccaneers sign RB Le'Veon Bell; Leonard Fournette may miss games
NFL // 1 hour ago
Buccaneers sign RB Le'Veon Bell; Leonard Fournette may miss games
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran running back Le'Veon Bell, the team announced Wednesday. The signing came after starter Leonard Fournette sustained a hamstring injury in Week 15.
Jalen Hurts totals 3 scores, leads Eagles over Washington
NFL // 2 hours ago
Jalen Hurts totals 3 scores, leads Eagles over Washington
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts rushed for two scores and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 10-point comeback and an NFC South division victory over the Washington Football Team.
Stafford, record-setting Kupp rally Rams past Seahawks
NFL // 3 hours ago
Stafford, record-setting Kupp rally Rams past Seahawks
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw two second-half touchdowns to star wide receiver Cooper Kupp to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks and into a tie for first place atop the NFC's South division.
Chiefs put Tyreek Hill, 6 others on COVID-19 list; Bills' Cole Beasley added to list
NFL // 15 hours ago
Chiefs put Tyreek Hill, 6 others on COVID-19 list; Bills' Cole Beasley added to list
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs added seven players, including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Kelce, Goff, Bosa among latest NFL stars added to COVID-19 list
NFL // 1 day ago
Kelce, Goff, Bosa among latest NFL stars added to COVID-19 list
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa were among the latest star players added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 16.
Penalties, turnovers help Vikings beat Bears
NFL // 1 day ago
Penalties, turnovers help Vikings beat Bears
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes and the Minnesota Vikings forced three turnovers to earn a 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears in Chicago.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Bucs' Tom Brady among first selections for 2022 Pro Bowl
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Bucs' Tom Brady among first selections for 2022 Pro Bowl
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, who topped all players in Pro Bowl voting by fans, was among the first players revealed Monday by the NFL as being selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
New York Giants shut down starting QB Daniel Jones for last three games
NFL // 1 day ago
New York Giants shut down starting QB Daniel Jones for last three games
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The New York Giants shut down third-year quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a nagging neck injury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor, Ekeler, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
Taylor, Ekeler, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
Chiefs put Tyreek Hill, 6 others on COVID-19 list; Bills' Cole Beasley added to list
Chiefs put Tyreek Hill, 6 others on COVID-19 list; Bills' Cole Beasley added to list
Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49
Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49
Georgetown forfeits college basketball game due to COVID-19
Georgetown forfeits college basketball game due to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement