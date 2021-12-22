Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings

1/6

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is my top fantasy football option for Week 16. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes top my Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021. Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray round out my Top 10 options for Week 16 Advertisement

Ben Roethlisberger, Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Tannehill are among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Matthew Stafford is my top fantasy football quarterback for Week 16. The Los Angeles Rams star threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last four games. He also averaged 282 passing yards per game over that span.

This week, the Rams battle the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the third-most passing yards and fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 14 games.

I expect Stafford to throw for at least 300 yards and three scores in what should be a Rams blowout victory.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is my No. 2 option for Week 16. The Cowboys face the Washington Football Team on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Washington allowed the most total scores and fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 15 weeks. The Washington defense also just allowed three total touchdowns from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 15.

Look for Prescott to get back on track in this matchup, with at least 300 passing yards and two scores.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is another fantasy football QB1 for Week 16. Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes just once over his last six appearances, but should find more success this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens allowed the second-most passing yards and tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 15 weeks. Burrow also threw for 416 yards and three scores in Week 7 against the Ravens.

Look for Burrow to find the end zone at least three more times in this matchup. He is my No. 6 quarterback play.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is my No. 12 fantasy football option for Week 16.

This week, the Steelers battle the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 14 games.

They also just allowed three total scores to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Roethlisberger finding the end zone at least twice. He can be used as a streaming starter in Week 16, but only if you don't roster an elite option.

LONGSHOTS

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is my No. 14 option and is a fringe QB1 for Week 16. Tagovailoa threw at least two touchdown passes in three of his last four games.

I expect similar production this weekend when the Dolphins face the New Orleans Saints on Monday in New Orleans. The Saints boast a strong run defense, which should stifle the Dolphins' running backs.

Look for Tagovailoa to provide yardage through the air, with at least 250 passing yards and two total touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans is my No. 16 fantasy football quarterback for Week 16. He is another player who should only be in your lineup if you are desperate for quarterback production.

The Titans host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday in Nashville. The 49ers tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 14 games.

Tannehill hasn't eclipsed 200 passing yards since Week 11, but I expect the Titans quarterback to air it out in this matchup. I expect him to eclipse that total and to throw at least two scores in Week 16.

Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at MIN

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. CLE

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. PIT

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

7. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NE

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. IND

11. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. CHI

12. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at KC

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. LAR

14. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at NO

15. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. MIA

16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. SF

17. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

18. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

19. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at SEA

20. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at TEN