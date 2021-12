New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh could miss the team's Week 16 game due to a recent positive COVID-19 test result. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss the team's Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets announced Wednesday. The Jets said Saleh felt symptoms Wednesday morning before he was tested. Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton will serve as the team's interim head coach until Saleh can clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. Advertisement

The Jets added defensive back Michael Carter and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. They added defensive end John Franklin-Myers and defensive back Sharrod Neasman to the list Monday.

They sent an additional four players from the active roster to the reserve/COVID-19 list last week

The Jets (3-11) host the Jaguars (2-12) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

A total of 21 NFL players were added to the list on Tuesday, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season starts when the Tennessee Titans host the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Nashville.