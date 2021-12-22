Jalen Hurts totals 3 scores, leads Eagles over Washington

1/5

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards, one score and an interception in a win over the Washington Football Team on Tuesday in Philadelphia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts rushed for two scores and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 10-point comeback and an NFC South division victory over the Washington Football Team. The Eagles out-gained Washington 519 to 237 in total yards in the 27-17 win Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game was scheduled for Sunday, but moved to Tuesday due to issues with COVID-19. Advertisement

"I think we just settled in," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. "It was really rusty and you never want to start like that, but give them credit, too.

"They did some good things too. ... I just give the guys credit for having a dog mentality. We were down 10-0 and they just kept playing and they played a really good game the rest of the way out."

The Eagles, winners in four of their last five games, are now 7-7 this season. Washington dropped to 6-8 after its second-consecutive setback.

"I think it was very fun being back on the field," Hurts said. "Being back on the field and getting the win in which we needed.

"First division win for this football team this year. It can't come at a better time. We're back at .500 for the first time ever this year. It's a big deal, but I know the job isn't done."

Hurts completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards, one score and one interception. He also lost a fumble. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert caught seven passes for a game-high 135 yards.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 131 yards on 18 carries.

Washington punted on the game's opening drive. Safety Landon Collins intercepted Hurts three plays later.

Washington turned the turnover into points when running back Antonio Gibson ran for a 1-yard score midway through the first quarter.

The Washington pass rush stepped up on the next possession when defensive end Montez Sweat sacked Hurts and forced a fumble. Collins recovered the loose ball.

Washington went up 10-0 about two minutes later when kicker Brian Johnson made a 22-yard field goal.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made a 20-yard attempt midway through the second quarter. Hurts ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:29 left in the quarter to tie the score at halftime.

Hurts led the Eagles on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the second half. He ran for another 1-yard score to end that possession.

Elliott made a 37-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter to give the Eagles a 20-10 edge. The field goal capped a run of 20-unanswered points for the Eagles.

Running back Jaret Patterson ran for a 1-yard score 3:16 into the fourth to cut Washington's deficit to three points.

Hurts answered the score with a 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Greg Ward four minutes later for the final points of the night.

"I thought we had some chances to move the ball and get it on their side, and unfortunately we took a couple of negative plays," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "Defensively we had the chance to take the ball away and we missed that opportunity.

"We had a chance to stop them on a run, and we missed that opportunity. Those are the things where you can't miss those chances when you're in those situations."

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who started due to several positive COVID-19 test results within the Washington roster, completed 20 fo 31 passes for 194 yards in the loss.

Gibson totaled 65 yards from scrimmage and a score on 21 touches for Washington.

The Eagles (7-7) host the New York Giants (4-10) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Washington (6-8) battles the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) in another NFC East matchup at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.