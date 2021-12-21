Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 21, 2021 / 7:45 AM

Penalties, turnovers help Vikings beat Bears

By Alex Butler
1/5
Penalties, turnovers help Vikings beat Bears
Minnesota Vikings defender Anthony Barr celebrates a tackle of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Monday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes and the Minnesota Vikings forced three turnovers to earn a 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears in Chicago.

The Bears also totaled nearly 100 yards in penalties in the NFC North division setback Monday at Soldier Field.

Advertisement

"Chicago is always like that," Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson told reporters. "They like to talk trash, get us out of our game a little bit.

"That's what they do. We just play our own game, mind our own business, keep playing football."

RELATED Fantasy football: Jared Goff, Ronald Jones among best Week 16 adds

Cousins completed just 12 of 24 passes for 87 yards and also tossed an interception in the victory.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ran for 89 yards on 28 carries. Vikings defense end D.J. Wonnum totaled three sacks.

"It feels amazing," Wonnum said. "Each and every week I've gotten better. This was the night to do it: Prime time and three sacks. I'm looking forward to the next game."

RELATED Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Bucs' Tom Brady among first selections for 2022 Pro Bowl

The Vikings took a 7-0 lead 10 minutes into the first quarter when Cousins threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph added a 37-yard field goal 1:32 into the second for a 10-0 edge.

Advertisement

Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 34-yard attempt with 1:33 left in the quarter to make the score 10-3 at halftime.

The Vikings distanced themselves with a 12-play, 77-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the second half. Cousins threw a 7-yard touchdown toss to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to end that drive.

RELATED Bridgewater, Evans, Godwin among injured in NFL's Week 15

Neither team moved the ball well for the remainder of the game. The Bears put the final points on the board when quarterback Justin Fields threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted as time expired.

Fields completed 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards and one score. He also ran for 35 yards on seven carries and lost one of three Bears fumbles.

Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and linebacker Robert Quinn totaled two sacks apiece in the loss.

The Bears (4-10) face the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Vikings (7-7) host the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Latest Headlines

Kelce, Goff, Bosa among latest NFL stars added to COVID-19 list
NFL // 27 minutes ago
Kelce, Goff, Bosa among latest NFL stars added to COVID-19 list
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa were among the latest star players added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 16.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Bucs' Tom Brady among first selections for 2022 Pro Bowl
NFL // 10 hours ago
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Bucs' Tom Brady among first selections for 2022 Pro Bowl
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, who topped all players in Pro Bowl voting by fans, was among the first players revealed Monday by the NFL as being selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
New York Giants shut down starting QB Daniel Jones for last three games
NFL // 14 hours ago
New York Giants shut down starting QB Daniel Jones for last three games
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The New York Giants shut down third-year quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a nagging neck injury.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL
NFL // 14 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a major ACL injury during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and will miss the rest of the season.
Fantasy football: Jared Goff, Ronald Jones among best Week 16 adds
NFL // 18 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jared Goff, Ronald Jones among best Week 16 adds
CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Ronald Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top targets on the Week 16 fantasy football waiver wire.
Bridgewater, Evans, Godwin among injured in NFL's Week 15
NFL // 1 day ago
Bridgewater, Evans, Godwin among injured in NFL's Week 15
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were among the star players injured in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
Jordan, Saints hand rare shutout to Tom Brady's Buccaneers
NFL // 1 day ago
Jordan, Saints hand rare shutout to Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Cameron Jordan totaled two sacks and a forced fumble to spark a New Orleans Saints shutout victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. diagnosed with concussion after scary 'TNF' incident
NFL // 3 days ago
Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. diagnosed with concussion after scary 'TNF' incident
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. is set to be discharged from the hospital Friday after being diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 3 days ago
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will miss Sunday's road game against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
Washington QB Heinicke, Browns QB Keenum test positive for COVID-19
NFL // 3 days ago
Washington QB Heinicke, Browns QB Keenum test positive for COVID-19
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team will need to go deep into their benches this weekend after respective quarterbacks Case Keenum and Taylor Heinicke tested positive for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PNC Championship: Team Daly edges second-place Tiger Woods, son Charlie
PNC Championship: Team Daly edges second-place Tiger Woods, son Charlie
Bridgewater, Evans, Godwin among injured in NFL's Week 15
Bridgewater, Evans, Godwin among injured in NFL's Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL
Fantasy football: Jared Goff, Ronald Jones among best Week 16 adds
Fantasy football: Jared Goff, Ronald Jones among best Week 16 adds
New York Giants shut down starting QB Daniel Jones for last three games
New York Giants shut down starting QB Daniel Jones for last three games
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement