Penalties, turnovers help Vikings beat Bears

Minnesota Vikings defender Anthony Barr celebrates a tackle of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Monday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes and the Minnesota Vikings forced three turnovers to earn a 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears in Chicago. The Bears also totaled nearly 100 yards in penalties in the NFC North division setback Monday at Soldier Field. Advertisement

"Chicago is always like that," Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson told reporters. "They like to talk trash, get us out of our game a little bit.

"That's what they do. We just play our own game, mind our own business, keep playing football."

Cousins completed just 12 of 24 passes for 87 yards and also tossed an interception in the victory.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ran for 89 yards on 28 carries. Vikings defense end D.J. Wonnum totaled three sacks.

"It feels amazing," Wonnum said. "Each and every week I've gotten better. This was the night to do it: Prime time and three sacks. I'm looking forward to the next game."

The Vikings took a 7-0 lead 10 minutes into the first quarter when Cousins threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph added a 37-yard field goal 1:32 into the second for a 10-0 edge.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 34-yard attempt with 1:33 left in the quarter to make the score 10-3 at halftime.

The Vikings distanced themselves with a 12-play, 77-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the second half. Cousins threw a 7-yard touchdown toss to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to end that drive.

Neither team moved the ball well for the remainder of the game. The Bears put the final points on the board when quarterback Justin Fields threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted as time expired.

Fields completed 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards and one score. He also ran for 35 yards on seven carries and lost one of three Bears fumbles.

Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and linebacker Robert Quinn totaled two sacks apiece in the loss.

The Bears (4-10) face the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Vikings (7-7) host the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.