Taylor, Ekeler, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is among my top fantasy football plays for Week 16. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara and Najee Harris top my Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021. Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Jones, Cordarrelle Patterson and Javonte Williams round out my Top 10 options for Week 16. Advertisement

James Robinson and Miles Sanders are among the other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 16 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers is my No. 2 running back for Week 16. Ekeler saw limited with snaps in Week 15, but still totaled 82 yards from scrimmage and a score.

I expect his usage and production to increase this week when the Chargers battle the Houston Texans.

The Texans have allowed the most rushing yards to running backs in the NFL. Look for Ekeler to total at least 20 touches and eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage. I also expect a score.

David Montgomery of the Chicago Bears is my No. 3 fantasy football running back for Week 16.

Montgomery eclipsed 80 yards from scrimmage in each of his last three games. He also averaged 22 touches per game over his last four appearances.

Look for the Bears workhorse to get a similar workload in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are one of the most generous defenses in the NFL when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, giving up the third-most per game.

I expect Montgomery to total more than 100 yards from scrimmage and find the end zone in this matchup. He is a high-end RB1.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Cordarrelle Patterson was on fire earlier in the season, but cooled over the last several weeks. The Atlanta Falcons running back/wide receiver totaled just 23 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches in Week 15 against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense.

He should bounce back this week against the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Look for Patterson to find the end zone and come close to 100 yards from scrimmage. He is my No. 9 running back for Week 16.

Denver Broncos rookie Javonte Williams is my No. 10 running back. Williams scored in three-consecutive games before he failed to reach the end zone in Week 15.

This week, the Broncos running back gets a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

They also allowed a running back to score in four of their last five games. I expect Williams to total at least 100 yards from scrimmage in this matchup. He also should get several chances to score in what I expect to be a shootout.

LONGSHOTS

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is my No. 17 play in Week 16.

Robinson's workload decreased in Week 13 and Week 14, but he tied his season high with 21 touches in Week 15. He turned those touches into 88 yards from scrimmage and a score.

This week, the Jaguars battle the New York Jets. The Jets just allowed 127 yards from scrimmage and two scores to Miami Dolphins running back Duke Johnson in Week 15.

I expect similar production from Robinson on the ground, with at least 100 rushing yards in this matchup. He can be used as a high-end RB2, regardless of league size or format.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is another RB2 or flex play for Week 16. Sanders faces the New York Giants on Sunday in Philadelphia. He is my No. 18 option.

The Giants are tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. They also allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to the position.

Look for Sanders to gain close to 100 yards from scrimmage. He could finish with RB1-level production if he reaches the end zone.

Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. ARI

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

3. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at SEA

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. MIA

5. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at KC

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. LAR

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CLE

9. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

10. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at LVR

11. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. IND

12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

13. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

14. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at ATL

15. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at GB

16. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. PIT

17. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYJ

18. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

19. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at DAL

20. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams at MIN

21. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at PHI

22. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers at TEN

23. Michael Carter, New York Jets vs. JAX

24. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

25. D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans vs. SF

26. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at LVR

27. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at NE

28. Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. BUF

29. David Johnson, Houston Texans vs. LAC

30. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

