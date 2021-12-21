Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings

1/5

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (L) is my top fantasy football play for Week 16. File Photo by Michael Goulding/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Lockett and Justin Jefferson top my Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel and CeeDee Lamb round out my Top 10 options for Week 16. Advertisement

Michael Pittman Jr., Odell Beckham Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown and Christian Kirk are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week.

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Ja'Marr Chase scored twice in Week 14, but reached the end zone in just two of his last six games. He also hasn't eclipsed 100 yards in a game since Week 7.

Advertisement

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie is my No. 3 fantasy football wide receiver in Week 16. I expect Chase to bounce back this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Chase went off for 201 yards and a score in his last matchup against this defense. The Ravens also just allowed 98 yards and a score to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Week 15. They also allowed a score to Packers star pass catcher Davante Adams.

Look for Chase to catch at least eight passes for 100 yards and a score. He is an elite play for the semifinals.

Tyler Lockett hasn't played since Week 14 due to his placement on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is expected to return this week when the Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears in Seattle.

The Bears are tied for allowing the most receiving touchdowns to wide receivers. Lockett reached the end zone in each of his last two games. He also averaged 105.3 yards per game over his last four appearances.

I expect the Seahawks speedster, my No. 4 option, to continue that success this week. He should catch at least five passes for 80 yards and a score in this matchup.

Advertisement

SNEAKY PLAYS

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is my No. 13 option this week and can be plugged in as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2.

Pittman totaled just one catch for seven yards in Week 15, but averaged 5.1 catches for 68.4 yards per game in his previous seven appearances.

I expect him to rebound this week against the Arizona Cardinals, a defense that just allowed eight catches for 90 yards and a score from Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Pittman should total at least five catches for 90 yards in this matchup. He could end up in high-end WR1 territory if he reaches the end zone.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored a touchdown in each of his last three games and appears to be very comfortable in a new offense.

He is my No. 18 fantasy football wide receiver this week. Beckham's Rams battle the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. The Vikings have allowed the most fantasy points per game and receiving yards to wide receivers this season.

Start Beckham as a WR2, regardless of league size.

Advertisement

LONGSHOTS

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is my No. 25 option for Week 16. The Lions playmaker scored in two of his last three games. He also averaged 83 receiving yards in those three appearances.

This week, the Lions battle the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

The Lions could be without quarterback Jared Goff in this matchup, due to his recent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but I expect St. Brown to produce regardless of Goff's status. He is a matchup-based WR3 play in Week 16.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk is a touchdown-or-bust WR3 for Week 16. Kirk, my No. 29 option, caught a season-high nine passes for 94 yards and a score in Week 15.

This week, the Cardinals battle the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense has been dominant lately, but I expect Kyler Murray to throw at least three touchdown passes in this matchup. Kirk should find the end zone on one of those tosses.

Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. MIN

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. CLE

Advertisement

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

4. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. CHI

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. LAR

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. PIT

7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NE

8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

9. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at TEN

10. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

11. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at DAL

13. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at ARI

14. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. LAR

15. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. CHI

16. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

18. Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams at MIN

19. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

20. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at KC

21. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

22. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

Advertisement

23. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

24. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at NO - like

25. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at ATL

26. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at TEN

27. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at KC

28. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

29. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. IND

30. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals vs. IND

31. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at SEA

32. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. CLE

33. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

34. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. LAC

35. Kenny Golladay, New York Giants at PHI

36. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at NO

37. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams at MIN

38. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions at ATL

39. K.J. Osborne, Minnesota Vikings vs. LAR

40. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. PIT

41. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at LVR

42. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. BUF

43. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

44. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

Advertisement

45. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at GB

46. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at GB

47. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

48. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. JAX

49. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

50. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at NE

This week in the National Football League