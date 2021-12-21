Chiefs put Tyreek Hill, 6 others on COVID-19 list; Bills' Cole Beasley added to list

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), shown Dec. 5, 2021, ranks second in the NFL with 102 catches for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs added seven players, including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. ESPN, NFL Media and the Kansas City Star reported that all seven players tested positive for COVID-19. Advertisement

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive tackle Lucas Niang were the other starters who tested positive, according to the outlets. Cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Blake Bell, guard Kyle Long and defensive back Armani Watts also were put on the COVID-19 list.

The news comes after Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, starting cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker were placed on the list Monday. In total, at least 13 Chiefs players are on the COVID-19 list.

If those players are vaccinated, like Kelce, they have a chance to return in time for the Chiefs' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill currently ranks second in the league with 102 receptions for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Hill and Kelce have combined for 50% of the Chiefs' catches, 54% of the team's receiving yards and 53% of their receiving touchdowns in the 2021 campaign.

Also Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills announced that wide receiver Cole Beasley was placed on the COVID-19 list. He became the fifth player on the team's active roster to land on the list.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa and linebacker Tyrel Dodson were added to the list in the past week.

ESPN reported that Beasley tested positive for the coronavirus, and he remains unvaccinated. At minimum, he will miss the Bills' game against the New England Patriots on Sunday and will be out for at least 10 days.