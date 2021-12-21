Trending
NFL
Dec. 21, 2021 / 8:45 AM

Kelce, Goff, Bosa among latest NFL stars added to COVID-19 list

By Alex Butler
1/5
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was one of 51 players added Monday to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa were among the latest star players added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 16.

Kelce, Goff and Bosa were among 51 players added to the list Monday, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and defensive back Charvarius Ward joined Kelce on the list. Six Los Angeles Chargers teammates joined Bosa on the list. Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and tackle Matt Nelson joined Goff on the list.

The Seattle Seahawks added five players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The New England Patriots and Houston Texans each added four players to the list.

Several players added to the list Monday could still play in Week 16 due to the NFL's modified COVID-19 protocol. The old protocol required players who tested positive, but were asymptomatic, to submit two negative test results -- taken 24 hours apart -- before they could return.

The new protocol allows for players to return quicker if they are vaccinated, asymptomatic and test negative twice within one day.

Unvaccinated players who test positive must quarantine for 10 days.

Kelce told reporters earlier this year that he is vaccinated, so he could return to the field if he doesn't display symptoms and continues to test negative.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that Bosa and defensive back Kemon Hall will not play in Week 16.

Two games, which were rescheduled from earlier this week due to COVID-19 issues, wrap up the NFL's Week 15 schedule Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) host the Washington Football Team (6-7) at 7 p.m. EST in Philadelphia. The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at the same time in Inglewood, Calif.

