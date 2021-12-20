Fantasy football: Jared Goff, Ronald Jones among best Week 16 adds

1/5

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions is my top quarterback to target off the Week 16 waiver wire. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jared Goff and Ronald Jones are my top targets on the Week 16 waiver wire and can help your fantasy football team earn a victory in the playoffs. Duke Johnson, Craig Reynolds, Gabriel Davis and Matt Ryan are among the other players to target if you need help with your roster for the semifinals. Advertisement

Ryan Tannehill, Myles Gaskin and Chris Godwin are among the players who can be dropped to make room on your roster for new additions.

Also, remember to take a look at your future defensive matchups. You can add a defensive-special teams unit to your roster to improve your point total in a playoff game.

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage. This move could help you advance to the title game.

Waiver wire additions at this point should help provide immediate production due to a good matchup or provide depth for your team in the postseason.

It also isn't a bad idea to add some backup running backs to your roster to prepare for a potential injury or positive COVID-19 test result for the starter on their respective team.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 16:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Jared Goff; RB | Duke Johnson, Craig Reynolds, Ronald Jones; WR | Amon-Ra St. Brown, Gabriel Davis; TE | James O'Shaughnessy; D/ST | Eagles; K | Mason Crosby

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Matt Ryan; RB | Jeff Wilson Jr., Samaje Perine, Devontae Booker; WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling; TE | C.J. Uzomah; D/ST | Seahawks; K | Brandon McManus

TOP DROPS

QB | Ryan Tannehill; RB | Myles Gaskin; WR | Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Sterling Shepard; TE | T.J. Hockenson; D/ST | Broncos; K | Zane Gonzalez

QUARTERBACK

Jared Goff is my top quarterback to add off the Week 16 waiver wire, but should only be added to your team if you don't roster an elite quarterback or if your opponent needs a quarterback.

Goff threw at least three touchdown passes in two of his last three games. His Detroit Lions face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. The Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 15 weeks.

Goff should end up as a QB1 play this week. I expect him to throw for at least three scores and to eclipse 300 passing yards.

RUNNING BACK

The Week 16 waiver wire features several options at running back, but Ronald Jones is my top target due to his potential workload. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Leonard Fournette sustained a hamstring injury in Week 15, which should lead to Jones starting this week.

Jones could provide immediate RB2 play in Week 16. He should be added in all leagues, even if you don't plan to start him right away. The Buccaneers battle the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

The Panthers just allowed 96 yards from scrimmage and a score to Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary in Week 15. Look for Jones to post very similar statistics this week in a lopsided Buccaneers victory.

Craig Reynolds and Duke Johnson are my other top running back targets, but their pathway to large workloads is a little harder to predict.

Johnson totaled 127 yards from scrimmage and two scores in Week 15 for the Miami Dolphins. Reynolds ran for 112 yards on 26 carries for the Detroit Lions. I prefer adding Reynolds this week because the Dolphins face a tough New Orleans Saints run defense in Week 16.

He will be a low-end RB2 or flex play for the semifinal round of the fantasy football playoffs.

WIDE RECEIVER

Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Lions and Gabriel Davis of the Buffalo Bills are my top wide receiver targets.

St. Brown caught eight passes for 90 yards and a score in the Lions' Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He should continue to get targets from quarterback Jared Goff and should provide WR3 value going forward.

Davis is one of the hottest wide receivers in football, with a touchdown in each of his last three games. He scored twice and totaled 85 yards on five catches in Week 15. He should continue to get looks from Bills quarterback Josh Allen this week.

The Bills battle the New England Patriots in what could be a tough matchup, but Davis is a decent WR3 play going forward due to his touchdown potential.

TIGHT END

Tight end production is very unpredictable in fantasy football, but I like James O'Shaughnessy as a Week 16 waiver wire target.

The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end caught four passes in each of his last two games. He totaled a season-high 60 yards in Week 15. The Jaguars are down several weapons on offense and O'Shaughnessy should continue to see targets going forward.

The Jaguars face the New York Jets in Week 16. The Jets allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends so far this season. O'Shaughnessy should only be in your lineup if you are in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting tight ends. He should provide another four catches for at least 50 yards.