Jordan, Saints hand rare shutout to Tom Brady's Buccaneers

1/5

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Cameron Jordan totaled two sacks and a forced fumble to spark a New Orleans Saints shutout victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for 214 yards, tossed an interception and lost a fumble in the 9-0 loss Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The setback resulted in Brady's first shutout loss since 2006. Advertisement

"You can't say enough about what they did, to pitch a shutout like that against a Brady-led offense is incredible," Saints quarterback Taysom Hill told reporters.

"So, I can't say enough good things. I think part of our play calling and all that was reflective of how well they were playing and how much confidence we had in them. They played incredibly well."

The Saints defense totaled four sacks and forced two turnovers. The Buccaneers never reached the red zone.

"Yeah, we didn't execute, obviously, and [it was] just a tough night -- didn't do much of anything right," Brady said. "We have to get a lot better. Have to get back to work.

"There's a lot of football left. [We'll] see if we can go get a win next week."

Advertisement

The Saints and Buccaneers each punted on their first drives of the game. Brett Maher made field goals on the Saints' next two drives for a 6-0 lead at halftime.

Each offense continued to sputter in the second half, with punts on the first four drives of the third quarter. Maher made a 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth for the final points of the game.

Jordan stripped the ball out of Brady's hands for a fumble with 1:13 remaining in the third. Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson ended another Buccaneers drive by intercepting Brady with 3:47 left in the game.

The Buccaneers got the ball back with 53 seconds remaining, but could not pass the 50-yard line before time expired.

Brady completed 26 of 48 passes in the loss. Saints quarterback Taysom Hill completed 13 of 27 passes for 154 yards. He also ran for 33 yards.

Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway caught six passes for a game-high 112 receiving yards.

The Buccaneers (10-4) face the Carolina Panthers (5-9) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Saints (7-7) host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at 8:15 p.m. EST Dec. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.