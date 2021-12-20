Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 20, 2021 / 8:56 AM

Bridgewater, Evans, Godwin among injured in NFL's Week 15

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bridgewater, Evans, Godwin among injured in NFL's Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin sustained a knee injury in the team's Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were among the star players injured in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

Bridgewater was involved in one of the scariest scenes from Sunday's action. The Broncos quarterback was injured during a run in the third quarter of the team's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Denver.

Advertisement

He laid on the field motionless for several minutes before he was carted off and taken to a local hospital.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Bridgewater was evaluated for a head injury, stayed at the hospital overnight and that he "should be and will be fine eventually."

RELATED NBA postpones five games amid COVID-19 surge

The Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Paradise, Nev.

Godwin and Evans each were injured in the second quarter of the Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Godwin sustained a knee injury and Evans injured his hamstring.

Advertisement

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette also sustained a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Fournette, Evans and Godwin left the game and did not return after they sustained their injuries.

RELATED NFL reschedules 3 games, NHL shuts down 3 teams due to COVID-19 surge

They will get additional exams and undergo tests Monday to determine the extent of their injuries.

The Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones were among the other top offensive players injured in Sunday's games.

RELATED Washington QB Heinicke, Browns QB Keenum test positive for COVID-19

Mixon, who sustained a left ankle injury, left in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' win over the Broncos. Mixon went to the locker room to be treated for the injury, but returned to the field a knee down play at the end of the game.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not provide an update on Mixon at his postgame news conference.

The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati.

Julio Jones was ruled out in the third quarter of the Titans 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He sustained a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

The Titans host the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Nashville.

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young, Bengals defensive end Khalid Abdullah, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth were among the players who sustained concussions in Week 15.

Monday's NFL schedule features a double-header. The Cleveland Browns host the Raiders at 5 p.m. EST in Cleveland. The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. EST in Chicago.

Latest Headlines

Jordan, Saints hand rare shutout to Tom Brady's Buccaneers
NFL // 2 hours ago
Jordan, Saints hand rare shutout to Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Cameron Jordan totaled two sacks and a forced fumble to spark a New Orleans Saints shutout victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. diagnosed with concussion after scary 'TNF' incident
NFL // 2 days ago
Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. diagnosed with concussion after scary 'TNF' incident
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. is set to be discharged from the hospital Friday after being diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 2 days ago
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will miss Sunday's road game against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
Washington QB Heinicke, Browns QB Keenum test positive for COVID-19
NFL // 2 days ago
Washington QB Heinicke, Browns QB Keenum test positive for COVID-19
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team will need to go deep into their benches this weekend after respective quarterbacks Case Keenum and Taylor Heinicke tested positive for COVID-19.
Kittle, Gesicki lead Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Kittle, Gesicki lead Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- George Kittle and Mike Gesicki lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15.
Fantasy football: Rodgers leads Week 15 quarterback rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Rodgers leads Week 15 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15.
Cook, Chubb, Conner lead Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Cook, Chubb, Conner lead Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook, Chubb and James Conner lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 15.
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Lamb, Adams top Week 15 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Lamb, Adams top Week 15 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Davante Adams lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receivers for Week 15.
Mahomes, Chiefs rally to beat Chargers in OT on Thursday Night Football
NFL // 3 days ago
Mahomes, Chiefs rally to beat Chargers in OT on Thursday Night Football
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce for game-tying and game-winning scores to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
College bowls, Tiger Woods golf return, NFL fill weekend sports schedule
NFL // 3 days ago
College bowls, Tiger Woods golf return, NFL fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Nine college football bowl games, Tiger Woods' return to golf and Saturday and Sunday NFL games headline this weekend's sports schedule.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PNC Championship: Team Daly edges second-place Tiger Woods, son Charlie
PNC Championship: Team Daly edges second-place Tiger Woods, son Charlie
Kittle, Gesicki lead Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Gesicki lead Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings
Tiger Woods shoots 62 with son Charlie in first event after car crash
Tiger Woods shoots 62 with son Charlie in first event after car crash
NBA postpones five games amid COVID-19 surge
NBA postpones five games amid COVID-19 surge
Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. diagnosed with concussion after scary 'TNF' incident
Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. diagnosed with concussion after scary 'TNF' incident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement