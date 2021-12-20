Bridgewater, Evans, Godwin among injured in NFL's Week 15

1/5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin sustained a knee injury in the team's Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were among the star players injured in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Bridgewater was involved in one of the scariest scenes from Sunday's action. The Broncos quarterback was injured during a run in the third quarter of the team's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Denver. Advertisement

He laid on the field motionless for several minutes before he was carted off and taken to a local hospital.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Bridgewater was evaluated for a head injury, stayed at the hospital overnight and that he "should be and will be fine eventually."

The Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Paradise, Nev.

Godwin and Evans each were injured in the second quarter of the Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Godwin sustained a knee injury and Evans injured his hamstring.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette also sustained a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Fournette, Evans and Godwin left the game and did not return after they sustained their injuries.

They will get additional exams and undergo tests Monday to determine the extent of their injuries.

The Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones were among the other top offensive players injured in Sunday's games.

Mixon, who sustained a left ankle injury, left in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' win over the Broncos. Mixon went to the locker room to be treated for the injury, but returned to the field a knee down play at the end of the game.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not provide an update on Mixon at his postgame news conference.

The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati.

Julio Jones was ruled out in the third quarter of the Titans 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He sustained a hamstring injury.

The Titans host the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Nashville.

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young, Bengals defensive end Khalid Abdullah, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth were among the players who sustained concussions in Week 15.

Monday's NFL schedule features a double-header. The Cleveland Browns host the Raiders at 5 p.m. EST in Cleveland. The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. EST in Chicago.