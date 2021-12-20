Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin, shown Dec. 12, suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a major ACL injury during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday. Godwin sustained the knee injury during the second quarter of the Bucs' 9-0 loss to the Saints on NBC's Sunday Night Football. The Pro Bowl wideout fell awkwardly after a collision with New Orleans defensive back P.J. Williams. Advertisement

"You feel bad for him because he was having such a great year, and the type of hit it was -- totally legal but I think that's one of the things we have to look into in the off-season," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters.

"We're so concerned about hitting people in the head that we're getting a lot of knee injuries now because of that type of tackle. But it is legal and wasn't a bad play at all. But yeah, I just feel bad for Chris."

Early indications were that it was an MCL injury for Godwin, and the Buccaneers were hopeful that he might return for the postseason. However, additional testing revealed the severity of the knee ailment.

Godwin ends the 2021 season with 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. During Sunday's defeat, he surpassed teammate Mike Evans (96) for the second-most catches in franchise history.

The 25-year-old Godwin was on pace to break the Bucs' single-season record of 106 receptions.

In 72 career games with the Buccaneers, Godwin has compiled 342 catches for 4,643 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.