New York Giants shut down starting QB Daniel Jones for last three games

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, shown Sept. 20, 2020, will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a nagging neck injury. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The New York Giants shut down third-year quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a nagging neck injury, the team announced. The 24-year-old Jones was officially placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday. He was injured early in the Giants' Week 12 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but he managed to finish the game. Advertisement

Jones will end up sitting out the Giants' final six games of the season with what the team called a sprained neck.

"Over the course of the past few weeks, Daniel has been examined by Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital," Giants head trainer Ronnie Barnes said in a statement.

"Our medical team has continued to consult with Dr. Cammisa and Dr. Watkins regarding Daniel's condition and symptoms, and at this point, Daniel has not been cleared for contact. We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery."

The Giants remain optimistic about Jones' future with the franchise after he completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team believes the neck injury is something Jones won't have to worry about in the future, noting that surgery isn't an option.

"I've been adamant in saying with all the information we've been given from the doctors involved and the medical team that there is no -- at this moment -- concern for a long-term injury," Giants head coach Joe Judge said Monday. "That this is more of a precautionary measure to make sure something isn't aggravated or agitated before it is healed and doesn't turn into something that is chronic and long term."

In Jones' absence, the Giants are expected to lean on either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm at quarterback.

The Giants (4-10) currently are in last place in the NFC East standings. New York is scheduled to play the Eagles on Dec. 26.