Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Bucs' Tom Brady among first selections for 2022 Pro Bowl

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28), shown Oct. 3, 2021, led all players in Pro Bowl voting by fans this year. Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts



Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, who topped all players in Pro Bowl voting by fans, was among the first players revealed Monday by the NFL as being selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Other players who were named to the Pro Bowl squad early were Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams stars Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. Advertisement

With the event set to take place Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the league also unveiled three members of the Raiders who made the Pro Bowl roster: defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter A.J. Cole.

The NFL also revealed that five players from the Cleveland Browns were selected to the Pro Bowl: defensive end Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, cornerback Denzel Ward and offensive linemen Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

Later Monday, prior to kickoff between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, tailback Dalvin Cook, receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Harrison Smith were named to the Pro Bowl. They joined Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr.

The remainder of the Pro Bowl roster will be announced at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday. Players will be chosen based on voting from fans, players and coaches.

The 22-year-old Taylor, who received 265,370 votes in fan balloting, leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,854) and total touchdowns (19) this season, his second in the league. This marks his first Pro Bowl selection, and he is the first Colts tailback to be named to the Pro Bowl since Joseph Addai in 2007.

Brady, meanwhile, was selected to his record 15th Pro Bowl Game. He previously was tied for first in Pro Bowl nominations with quarterback Peyton Manning, tight end Tony Gonzalez, offensive lineman Bruce Matthews and defensive lineman Merlin Olsen.

The 44-year-old Brady leads the league in passing yards (4,134) and touchdown passes (36) this season.