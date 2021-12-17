Kittle, Gesicki lead Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings

1/5

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle makes a catch under against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Mike Gesicki, Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert and Tyler Higbee lead my Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. Rob Gronkowski, Pat Freiermuth, Zach Ertz, Hunter Henry and Dawson Knox round out my Top 10 options for Week 15. Noah Fant, David Njoku and Foster Moreau are among my low-end tight end streamers. Advertisement

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on the reserve/COVID-19 list or are injured, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Look for players with great matchups on a weekly basis if you didn't draft an elite option. I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Advertisement

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is the No. 2 option in my Week 15 rankings. Gesicki caught seven of 11 targets for 46 yards in Week 13. He comes out of the Dolphins' Week 14 bye to face the New York Jets.

The Jets allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends so far this season. They also just allowed 44 yards to New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett in Week 14.

Gesicki should draw more targets this week due to the absence of Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. I expect him to catch at least eight passes for 90 yards and a score.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is another player who should get more targets this week due to his teammates' placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Higbee, my No. 5 option, caught five of six targets in his last appearance for 48 yards. This week, the Rams battle the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement

The Seahawks allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 14 weeks. They also allowed a touchdown to the position in three of their last four games.

I expect the Rams to move the ball with ease in this matchup. Higbee should be on the receiving end of a touchdown pass and total at least 50 yards.

He is a TE1 this week in leagues with at least 10 teams that require starting the position. I would go in another direction if your league doesn't require starting tight ends.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is the No. 9 player in my Week 15 rankings.

Henry was on a hot streak earlier this season, with a touchdown in six of seven games from Week 4 through Week 10, but he only eclipsed 42 receiving yards once through 14 weeks.

This week, the Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts allowed the second-most catches, third-most receiving yards and tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position so far this season.

Look for Henry to get several red zone opportunities. He is a touchdown-or-bust TE1 play in leagues with at least 12 teams.

Advertisement

Noah Fant of the Denver Broncos is the No. 12 tight end in my Week 15 rankings. Fant received at least four targets in 11 of his 12 appearances so far this season.

He totaled at least four catches in three of his last four games. He also totaled at least 50 receiving yards in two games over that stretch.

This week, the Broncos battle the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals tied for allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to the position through 14 weeks. They also just allowed San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to go off for 151 yards and a score on 13 catches in Week 14.

Fant likely won't match those numbers, but he should gain at least 60 receiving yards. I also give him good odds of scoring a touchdown in what I expect will be a shootout Sunday in Denver.

LONGSHOTS

David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns is my No. 13 tight end for Week 15. Njoku is a streaming starter this week, mostly due to the placement of several Browns teammates on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Advertisement

I expect Njoku and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to be the top pass catching targets for the Browns when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Cleveland.

The Browns activated Njoku from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The Browns tight end scored a touchdown in two of his last four appearances and ranks second on the team in receiving yards, behind Peoples-Jones.

The Raiders allowed the third-most fantasy points per game and fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends through 14 weeks.

Look for Njoku to total at least 80 receiving yards. He could end up in high-end TE1 territory if he finds the end zone.

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau is another low-end streamer I would consider for Week 15. Moreau matched his season-high target total with six in Week 14. He turned those looks into just 13 yards, but should find more room to operate in Week 15 against the decimated Browns roster.

The Browns allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game and tied for allowing the fourth-most receiving scores to tight ends through 14 weeks.

The Browns also just allowed 115 yards and a score on 11 catches from Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in Week 14.

Advertisement

I expect the Browns and Raiders to struggle defensively in this matchup, with each team making several trips to their respective red zones.

Moreau likely won't log a huge yardage total, but I do think he gets into the end zone. He is my No. 15 tight end for Week 15.

Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. ATL

2. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. GB

4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

5. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

6. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

7. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TEN

8. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at DET

9. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at IND

10. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. CAR

11. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at SF

12. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. CIN

13. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. LVR

14. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team at PHI

15. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

16. Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

17. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

Advertisement

18. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

19. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts vs. NE

20. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals at DEN