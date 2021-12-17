College bowls, Tiger Woods golf return, NFL fill weekend sports schedule

1/6
Running back Bryant Koback (C) and Toledo face Middle Tennessee in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl at noon EST Friday on ESPN. Photo by Toledo Athletics
MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Nine college football bowl games, Tiger Woods' return to golf and Saturday and Sunday NFL games headline this weekend's sports schedule.
Dozens of regular-season college basketball, NBA, NHL and European soccer games round out the Friday-through-Sunday slate.
The weekend sports schedule also features UFC fights and a celebrity boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.
College football's postseason schedule starts with two games Friday, seven games Saturday and continues through Jan. 10.
Bowl weekend
Middle Tennessee (6-6) battles Toledo (7-5) in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl at noon EST Friday to launch a record 44-game college football bowl schedule. That game is in Nassau and airs on ESPN.
Northern Illinois (9-4) faces Coastal Carolina (10-2) in the 2021 Cure Bowl at 6 p.m. Friday in Orlando, Fla. That matchup airs on ESPN2.
Saturday's bowl schedule starts with the Boca Raton Bowl. Appalachian State (10-3) and Western Kentucky (8-5) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State (11-1) battle South Carolina State (6-5) in the Celebration Bowl at noon on ABC. Fresno State (9-3) faces UTEP (7-5) in the New Mexico Bowl at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN.
No. 13 BYU (10-2) battles UAB (8-4) in the Independence Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Oregon State (7-5) and Utah State (10-3) kick off the LA Bowl at 7:30 p.m. on the same network.
No. 23 Louisiana (12-1) meets Marshall (7-5) in the New Orleans Bowl in Saturday's nightcap. That game airs at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Tiger's return
Tiger Woods will appear in his first televised golf tournament in about a year at this weekend's PNC Championship. Tournament events air from Friday through Sunday on Golf Channel and NBC.
The PNC Championship takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.
Woods will team up with Matt Kuchar for a Pro-Am on Friday. That coverage airs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. EST on Golf Channel.
The 15-time major champion will partner with son Charlie, 12, for the final days of the tournament Saturday and Sunday.
That portion of the tournament consists of two-player teams -- one professional and a family member -- competing, scramble style, for two rounds.
Tiger and Charlie tied for seventh at last year's PNC Championship, the last time Woods golfed in a televised event.
Woods fractured the tibia and fibula in his right leg two months later when he lost control of his car Feb. 23 outside of Los Angeles.
Fellow PGA Tour star Justin Thomas and his dad Mike Thomas won the 2020 PNC Championship. Bubba Watson, Gary Player, Nelly Korda, Vijay Singh, John Daly and Jim Furyk are among the other professionals who plan to participate this year.
NFL weekend
Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season features two games Saturday and a dozen games Sunday, in addition to Thursday and Monday offerings.
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) and Cleveland Browns (7-6) start the slate at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Cleveland. The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) then host the New England Patriots (9-4) at 8:15 p.m. in Indianapolis. Those games air on NFL Network.
Sunday's slate features seven 1 p.m. games. The Tennessee Titans (9-4) battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) on CBS. The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) host the Washington Football Team (6-7) on Fox.
The Denver Broncos (7-6) host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) host the New Orleans Saints (6-7) in the final game of the weekend. That NFC South division matchup airs at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.
Weekend schedule (all times EST)
Friday
College football
Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo at noon on ESPN
Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on ESPN2
Golf
PNC Championship: Pro-Am from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Soccer
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
NHL
Golden Knights at Rangers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Sabres at Penguins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Stars at Blues at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Capitals at Jets at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Predators at Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Coyotes at Ducks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
NBA
Warriors at Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Lakers at Timberwolves at 10 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday
Soccer
Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa at 9 a.m. on NBCSN
La Liga: Eiche at Barcelona at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Sevilla at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
College football
Boca Raton Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky at 11 a.m. on ESPN
Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State at noon on ABC
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. UTEP at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Independence Bowl: No. 13 BYU vs. UAB at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN
LA Bowl: Oregon State vs. Utah State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
New Orleans Bowl: No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN
College basketball
Men's
Butler vs. Purdue at noon on Fox
Tennessee vs. Memphis at noon on ESPN2
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at 1 p.m. on CBS
Indiana vs. Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on Fox
UCLA vs. North Carolina at 3 p.m. on CBS
Marquette at Xavier at 4 p.m. on FS1
Ohio State vs. Kentucky at 5:15 p.m. on CBS
Baylor at Oregon at 10 p.m. on ESPN2
Women's
Stanford at Tennessee at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN2
Golf
PNC Championship: First round from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on NBC
NHL
Panthers at Wild at 2 p.m. on NHL Network
Bruins at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
Senators at Flyers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Kings at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Maple Leafs at Canucks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Devils at Red Wings at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Blackhawks at Stars at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Lightning at Avalanche at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
Oilers at Kraken at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
NFL
Raiders at Browns at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network
Patriots at Colts at 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network
NBA
Knicks at Celtics at 7 p.m. on NBATV
UFC Fight night on ESPN+
Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins at 7 p.m.
Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot after first fight
Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon after second fight
Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill after third fight
Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad after fourth fight
Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus after fifth fight
Boxing
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Expected to start at midnight on Showtime pay-per-view
Sunday
Soccer
Premier League: Leicester City at Everton at 7 a.m. on NBCSN
Premier League: Chelsea at Wolves at 9 a.m. on USA
Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle at 9 a.m. on NBCSN
Golf
PNC Championship: Final round from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on NBC
NFL
Cowboys at Giants at 1 p.m. on Fox
Texas at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on CBS
Titans at Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS
Jets at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on CBS
Washington at Eagles at 1 p.m. on Fox
Cardinals at Lions at 1 p.m. on Fox
Bengals at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Falcons at 49ers at 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Seahawks at Rams at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Packers at Ravens at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Saints at Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
NHL
Golden Knights at Islanders at 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Blues at Jets at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Bruins at Senators at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Predators at Hurricanes at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Penguins at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Kings at Capitals at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Maple Leafs at Kraken at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
Coyotes at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
College basketball
Men's
Texas vs. Stanford at 3 p.m. on ABC
NBA
Nuggets at Nets at 7:30 p.m. on NBATV