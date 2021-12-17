College bowls, Tiger Woods golf return, NFL fill weekend sports schedule

1/6

Running back Bryant Koback (C) and Toledo face Middle Tennessee in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl at noon EST Friday on ESPN. Photo by Toledo Athletics

MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Nine college football bowl games, Tiger Woods' return to golf and Saturday and Sunday NFL games headline this weekend's sports schedule. Dozens of regular-season college basketball, NBA, NHL and European soccer games round out the Friday-through-Sunday slate. Advertisement

The weekend sports schedule also features UFC fights and a celebrity boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

College football's postseason schedule starts with two games Friday, seven games Saturday and continues through Jan. 10.

Bowl weekend

Middle Tennessee (6-6) battles Toledo (7-5) in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl at noon EST Friday to launch a record 44-game college football bowl schedule. That game is in Nassau and airs on ESPN.

Northern Illinois (9-4) faces Coastal Carolina (10-2) in the 2021 Cure Bowl at 6 p.m. Friday in Orlando, Fla. That matchup airs on ESPN2.

Saturday's bowl schedule starts with the Boca Raton Bowl. Appalachian State (10-3) and Western Kentucky (8-5) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State (11-1) battle South Carolina State (6-5) in the Celebration Bowl at noon on ABC. Fresno State (9-3) faces UTEP (7-5) in the New Mexico Bowl at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 13 BYU (10-2) battles UAB (8-4) in the Independence Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Oregon State (7-5) and Utah State (10-3) kick off the LA Bowl at 7:30 p.m. on the same network.

No. 23 Louisiana (12-1) meets Marshall (7-5) in the New Orleans Bowl in Saturday's nightcap. That game airs at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Tiger's return

Tiger Woods will appear in his first televised golf tournament in about a year at this weekend's PNC Championship. Tournament events air from Friday through Sunday on Golf Channel and NBC.

The PNC Championship takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

Woods will team up with Matt Kuchar for a Pro-Am on Friday. That coverage airs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. EST on Golf Channel.

The 15-time major champion will partner with son Charlie, 12, for the final days of the tournament Saturday and Sunday.

That portion of the tournament consists of two-player teams -- one professional and a family member -- competing, scramble style, for two rounds.

Tiger and Charlie tied for seventh at last year's PNC Championship, the last time Woods golfed in a televised event.

Woods fractured the tibia and fibula in his right leg two months later when he lost control of his car Feb. 23 outside of Los Angeles.

Fellow PGA Tour star Justin Thomas and his dad Mike Thomas won the 2020 PNC Championship. Bubba Watson, Gary Player, Nelly Korda, Vijay Singh, John Daly and Jim Furyk are among the other professionals who plan to participate this year.

NFL weekend

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season features two games Saturday and a dozen games Sunday, in addition to Thursday and Monday offerings.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) and Cleveland Browns (7-6) start the slate at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Cleveland. The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) then host the New England Patriots (9-4) at 8:15 p.m. in Indianapolis. Those games air on NFL Network.

Sunday's slate features seven 1 p.m. games. The Tennessee Titans (9-4) battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) on CBS. The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) host the Washington Football Team (6-7) on Fox.

The Denver Broncos (7-6) host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) host the New Orleans Saints (6-7) in the final game of the weekend. That NFC South division matchup airs at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

Weekend schedule (all times EST)

Friday

College football

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo at noon on ESPN

Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Golf

PNC Championship: Pro-Am from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Golden Knights at Rangers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Sabres at Penguins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Stars at Blues at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Capitals at Jets at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Predators at Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Coyotes at Ducks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Warriors at Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Lakers at Timberwolves at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa at 9 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga: Eiche at Barcelona at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Sevilla at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

College football

Boca Raton Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky at 11 a.m. on ESPN

Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State at noon on ABC

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. UTEP at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Independence Bowl: No. 13 BYU vs. UAB at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN

LA Bowl: Oregon State vs. Utah State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

New Orleans Bowl: No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

College basketball

Men's

Butler vs. Purdue at noon on Fox

Tennessee vs. Memphis at noon on ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at 1 p.m. on CBS

Indiana vs. Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on Fox

UCLA vs. North Carolina at 3 p.m. on CBS

Marquette at Xavier at 4 p.m. on FS1

Ohio State vs. Kentucky at 5:15 p.m. on CBS

Baylor at Oregon at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Women's

Stanford at Tennessee at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN2

Golf

PNC Championship: First round from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Panthers at Wild at 2 p.m. on NHL Network

Bruins at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Senators at Flyers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Maple Leafs at Canucks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Devils at Red Wings at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Blackhawks at Stars at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Lightning at Avalanche at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Oilers at Kraken at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL

Raiders at Browns at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network

Patriots at Colts at 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network

NBA

Knicks at Celtics at 7 p.m. on NBATV

UFC Fight night on ESPN+

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins at 7 p.m.

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot after first fight

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon after second fight

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill after third fight

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad after fourth fight

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus after fifth fight

Boxing

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Expected to start at midnight on Showtime pay-per-view

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Leicester City at Everton at 7 a.m. on NBCSN

Premier League: Chelsea at Wolves at 9 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle at 9 a.m. on NBCSN

Golf

PNC Championship: Final round from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on NBC

NFL

Cowboys at Giants at 1 p.m. on Fox

Texas at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on CBS

Titans at Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS

Jets at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on CBS

Washington at Eagles at 1 p.m. on Fox

Cardinals at Lions at 1 p.m. on Fox

Bengals at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Falcons at 49ers at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Seahawks at Rams at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Packers at Ravens at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Saints at Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Golden Knights at Islanders at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Jets at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Bruins at Senators at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Predators at Hurricanes at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Penguins at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Capitals at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Maple Leafs at Kraken at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Coyotes at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

Texas vs. Stanford at 3 p.m. on ABC

NBA

Nuggets at Nets at 7:30 p.m. on NBATV