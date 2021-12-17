Trending
Dec. 17, 2021 / 9:38 PM

Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. diagnosed with concussion after scary 'TNF' incident

By Connor Grott
Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. diagnosed with concussion after scary 'TNF' incident
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87) walks alongside fellow tight end Donald Parham Jr. (R) as he is carted off the field after suffering a head injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. is set to be discharged from the hospital Friday after being diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced.

Parham was stretchered off the field during the first quarter of Thursday night's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after he appeared to lose consciousness when his helmet ricocheted off the turf at SoFi Stadium while attempting to catch a pass.

The Chargers said in a statement Friday that Parham was fully alert and resting comfortably at UCLA Harbor Medical Center following the scary incident.

"It's the tough side of pro sports," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after his team's 34-28 loss. "Any time you see that live and are close to it, it impacts you. But then at the same time, you know, we're trying to play for him the rest of the way, and that's what our guys did tonight. They laid it on the line and played a whale of a game for him."

Parham, who is in his second season with the Chargers, tried to bring down a 5-yard pass from quarterback Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth down, but the tight end dropped the ball when his head slammed into the ground.

A camera zoomed in on Parham's face and showed his eyes closed and his mouth open. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler tried to move Parham's left arm, but it was stuck in a bent position.

Medical personnel rushed over to Parham and eventually removed the facemask from his helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 24-year-old Parham's arms were shaking as he was transported to the locker room.

Later Friday, Parham provided an encouraging update on his Instagram and flashed a thumbs-up.

"You know can't nothing hold a real one down," Parham wrote. "But I appreciate all the love and support from everyone. It means so much to me and my family to know so many people are thinking about me and my well-being!"

Parham has caught 20 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns this season.

