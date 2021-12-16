Fantasy football: Rodgers leads Week 15 quarterback rankings

1/5

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is my No. 2 fantasy football play for Week 15. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins top my Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021. Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, Taysom Hill and Joe Burrow round out my Top 10 options for Week 15. Advertisement

Justin Fields is among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Baker Mayfield should be out of all starting lineups for Week 15 due to his placement on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is my No. 1 option for Week 15. Rodgers was the No. 1 quarterback in fantasy football over the last four weeks on a points per game basis.

He totaled at least three scores in each of his last three games, including four touchdown tosses in two of those contests.

This week, the Packers battle the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens allowed the second-most passing yards and 11th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

Look for Rodgers to throw for at least 300 yards and total three scores in Week 15.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings is my No. 5 quarterback option for Week 15 and should be started in all leagues.

Cousins threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last six games. He also averaged about 270 passing yards over that stretch.

This week, the Vikings face a Chicago Bears defense that allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks. The Bears also just allowed Rodgers to throw for 341 yards and four scores.

I expect Cousins to throw for at least 300 yards and to find the end zone twice.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 10, but I love his Week 15 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Washington's roster is decimated due to more than a dozen players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington also allowed the most touchdown passes, third-most rushing yards and the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

I expect Hurts to throw a touchdown pass and run for another score. He also should total at least 200 passing yards and 70 rushing yards.

He is my No. 7 option for Week 15, but should only be in your lineup if you don't roster an elite starter.

LONGSHOTS

Taysom Hill trails only Rodgers and Herbert among quarterbacks with the most fantasy points per game over the last four weeks.

It may not be pretty to watch the New Orleans Saints quarterback on Sunday's, but his unique style of play often leads to fantasy football production.

Hill threw for 175 yards and didn't log a passing score in Week 14, but salvaged his day with 73 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

He threw two passing scores and ran for 101 yards in Week 13. This week, the Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks. They also just allowed 308 passing yards, 109 rushing yards and three total touchdowns to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 14.

I don't expect the same production from Hill in Week 15, but I do expect him to total at least 200 passing yards and 75 rushing yards. He also should find the end zone twice. Hill is my No. 9 option and can be used as a QB1 streamer in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields is my No. 15 quarterback for Week 15. He should only be in your lineup if you are desperate for quarterback production.

Fields is another player who provides fantasy football value as a passer and a runner. In Week 14, Fields threw two passing scores and ran for 74 yards. This week, the Bears battle the Vikings.

The Vikings allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks so far this season. They also just allowed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to throw for 308 yards and three scores in Week 14.

Look for Fields to provide at least two total touchdowns and 80 rushing yards in Week 15.

Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at BAL

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. CAR

4. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

5. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at DET

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints at TB

10. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at DEN

11. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. ATL

12. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

13. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. GB

14. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

15. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

17. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at PIT

18. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team at PHI

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

20. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at SF