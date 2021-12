Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89), shown Jan. 3, 2021, suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. was carted off the field after hitting the back of his helmet on the turf at SoFi Stadium while trying to catch a pass in the end zone early in Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Parham attempted to make a diving grab near the back of the end zone on fourth down. He was unable to bring down the pass, with his head ricocheting off the turf. Advertisement

Team trainers removed the facemask on Parham's helmet and put him in a neck brace before transporting him to the locker room on a stretcher. He appeared to be breathing heavily and his arms were shaking as players and coaches watched him leave the field.

Parham was ruled out for the remainder of the game. ESPN and NFL Media reported that he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Later Thursday, the Chargers said in a statement that Parham was "undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition."

The 24-year-old Parham has caught 20 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 26 targets this season. The Stetson product is in his second season with the Chargers after going undrafted in 2019.

The Chargers (8-5) held a 14-10 lead over the Chiefs (9-4) at halftime on Thursday Night Football.