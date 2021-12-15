Trending
NFL
Dec. 15, 2021 / 11:32 AM

Fantasy football: Jefferson, Lamb, Adams top Week 15 wide receiver rankings

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (L) is my No. 1 fantasy football option for Week 15. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin top my Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021.

Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Diontae Johnson, Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase round out my Top 10 options for Week 15.

Brandon Aiyuk, DeVonta Smith, Donovan Peoples-Jones and James Washington are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week.

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

RELATED Fantasy football: Tua, Penny, Parker among best Week 15 adds

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the No. 4 wide receiver in fantasy football this season on a points-per-game basis. The Vikings star scored in three of his last four games.

RELATED Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19

He received an average of 11.8 targets per game over his last five appearances. He secured 39 of those looks for 656 yards and four scores over that span.

This week, the Vikings battle the Chicago Bears. The Bears tied the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts for allowing the most receiving touchdowns to wide receivers through 14 weeks.

They also tied the Washington Football Team for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.

RELATED Odell Beckham Jr. among 9 players added to Rams' COVID-19 list; Browns add 8

Look for Jefferson to secure at least 10 catches for 100 yards and a score in this matchup. He is my top option for Week 15 and an elite play throughout the postseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is my No. 4 option this week. Godwin received 17 targets in Week 13 and 15 targets in Week 14. He went off for a total of 25 catches for 248 yards in those two contests.

Look for his high-usage rate to continue this week, when the Buccaneers battle the New Orleans Saints. The Saints' run defense remains strong. The Saints pass defense allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to wide receivers through 14 weeks.

I expect the Buccaneers to dominate this matchup, with quarterback Tom Brady and the passing attack leading the way. Godwin is a near lock for another 10-plus targets and should eclipse 100 receiving yards for a third-consecutive game.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers is No. 20 in my Week 15 wide receiver rankings. Aiyuk received a season-high 11 targets in Week 14. He secured six of those targets for 62 yards and a score.

This week, the 49ers host the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons tied the New York Giants for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks. They also just allowed 84 yards apiece to Carolina Panthers wide receivers Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore.

Tight end George Kittle remains the 49ers' top pass catching option, but Aiyuk should get favorable coverage in this matchup. I expect him to post at least eight catches for 80 yards and a score. He can be used as a WR2 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith is No. 31 in my Week 15 wide receiver rankings. Smith averaged just 32.7 yards on 2.7 catches per game over his last three appearances, but I expect a rebound this weekend against the Washington Football Team.

Washington's defense is decimated due to several players being added this week to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The same defense tied for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season.

Washington also just allowed three different Dallas Cowboys wide receivers to total five catches for at least 50 yards in Week 14.

Smith should catch at least eight passes for 80 yards in this matchup. He can be used as a WR3 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

LONGSHOTS

The Cleveland Browns also were hit hard by COVID-19 this week. I expect wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to see increased usage do to the absence of several other Browns offensive weapons.

Peoples-Jones caught five passes for 90 yards in Week 14. This week, the Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders just allowed 48 points in Week 14 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns will likely lean on running back Nick Chubb in this matchup, but Peoples-Jones should get enough looks to warrant WR3 consideration.

Peoples-Jones is the No. 33 wide receiver in my Week 15 rankings.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington is a touchdown-or-bust option for Week 15, but isn't a terrible low-end WR3.

The Steelers host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Titans allowed a league-high 2,569 receiving yards and the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks.

The Titans also just allowed Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers Marvin Jones and Laquon Treadwell to total 70 and 68 receiving yards, respectively, in a Week 14 win.

Washington totaled four catches for 65 yards and a score in Week 14. I expect him to be even more productive this weekend, with at least six catches for 80 yards against the Titans. He could find himself in WR2 territory if he reaches the end zone.

Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at BAL

4. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. CAR

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

8. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TEN

9. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. ATL

10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at DEN

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

12. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

13. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

14. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TEN

15. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

16. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

17. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at DEN

18. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

19. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

20. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. ATL

21. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

22. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at SF

23. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals at DET

24. K.J. Osborne, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

25. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at JAX

26. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. GB

27. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at DET

28. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

29. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at BUF

30. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

31. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

32. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

33. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs. LVR

34. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. ARI

35. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at DET

36. James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TEN

37. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at IND

38. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

39. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans at PIT

40. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers at BAL

41. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. CAR

42. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at MIA

43. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots at IND

44. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. NE

45. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at BAL

46. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. CIN

47. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. GB

48. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. DAL

49. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. CIN

50. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at BUF

