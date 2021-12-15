Cook, Chubb, Conner lead Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings

1/6

MIAMI, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, James Conner, Jonathan Taylor and Austin Ekeler top my Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021. David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Joe Mixon round out my Top 10 options for Week 15. Advertisement

D'Onta Foreman, Sony Michel and James Robinson are among the other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 15 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ran for a season-high 205 yards and two scores on 27 carries in Week 14. This week, the Vikings face the Chicago Bears.

The Bears allowed the eighth-most rushing yards to running backs through 14 weeks. I expect Cook, my top fantasy football option, to run for at least 125 yards and a score in this matchup.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is my No. 3 fantasy football option for Week 15. Conner scored at least one touchdown in each of his last seven games. He also totaled 125 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 22 touches in Week 14.

This week, the Cardinals face a Detroit Lions defense that allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 14 weeks. The Lions also just allowed 111 yards and two scores to Melvin Gordon and 83 yards from scrimmage and two scores to Javonte Williams in Week 14.

Look for Conner to total at least 120 yards from scrimmage and a score in this game. He is an elite RB1 play for the rest of the season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is my No. 9 running back for Week 15. The second-year Kansas City Chiefs running back ran for just 37 yards, but scored twice in Week 14.

He also found the end zone in four of his last six games. This week, the Chiefs face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that allowed the second-most rushing yards and tied for allowing the second-most rushing scores and third-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 14 weeks.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Edwards-Helaire totaling at least 100 yards from scrimmage. He should get several opportunities to score when the Chiefs reach the red zone.

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman sits at No. 15 in my rankings and can be used as an RB2 or flex play, regardless of league size.

Foreman scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 14. He also averaged 17 touches per game over his last two appearances. This week, the Titans face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 14 weeks. They also allowed at least 97 yards from scrimmage to a starting running back in each of their last five games.

I expect the Titans to give Foreman a ton of work in this matchup. He should come close to 100 yards from scrimmage and score a touchdown.

LONGSHOTS

Sony Michel of the Los Angeles Rams is my No. 17 running back this week. The Rams battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The Seahawks allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 14 weeks. They also allowed a league-high 903 receiving yards to the position.

Michel isn't much of a receiving threat, but received at least 20 carries in each of his last two games. He should see a similar workload this week and produce at least 80 rushing yards and a score. Michel can be used as a low-end RB2, but is a better option in non-points-per-reception formats.

James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars is my No. 20 running back for Week 15, but comes with some risk. Robinson received just six carries in Week 14 and eight carries in Week 13.

He should get more work in Week 15 against a Houston Texans defense that struggles against the run. The Texans allowed a league-high 1,676 rushing yards to running backs and tied for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position through 14 weeks.

I expect Robinson to get at least 18 touches in this matchup. He should gain at least 100 yards from scrimmage if he reaches that total.

Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. LVR

3. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at DET

4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. NE

5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

6. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at TB

8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

10. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at DEN

11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at BAL

12. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

13. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TEN

14. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at PHI

15. D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans at PIT

16. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

17. Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

18. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons at SF

19. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. CIN

20. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

21. Michael Carter, New York Jets at MIA

22. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. CIN

23. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. DAL

24. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. CAR

26. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers at BAL

27. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

28. Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens vs. GB

29. Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers vs. ATL

30. Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS